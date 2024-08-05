2024 Wyndham Championship Full Field: Last Chance to Make FedEx Cup Top 70
After a week off for the Olympics, the PGA Tour returns for one of its most important tournaments of the year.
The Wyndham Championship isn’t a signature event with a best-of-the-best field and a massive purse, but it’s the final gateway to the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 70 qualify for the Tour's postseason and a $100 million prize pool is divvied up after its third and final event, the Tour Championship.
A field of 156 players are teeing it up this week at Sedgefield Country Club and the majority aren’t inside that top-70 cutoff yet. They won’t have to compete against anyone in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 15 Brian Harman is the highest-ranked player in the field), but they’ll be watching the real-time FedEx Cup standings for all the movement around the cutoff.
Brendon Todd sits on the cutoff spot at No. 70, Olympic fourth-place finisher Victor Perez is in the first-man-out spot at No. 71. Both are in the field this week along with every player within a dozen places on each side of 70th.
The Wyndham Championship name dates to 2007 and the tournament dates to 1938, when it began as the Greater Greensboro Open. Sedgefield Country Club is a Donald Ross design and is a par-70 playing 7,131 yards for the pros.
Below is the full field via the PGA Tour Communications X account, follow the post for any field adjustments during the week.