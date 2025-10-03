SI

2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Dunhill Links is offering a $5 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Robert MacIntyre is among the recent European Ryder Cuppers letting it rip this week at the Dunhill Links.
The DP World Tour made its annual stop in Scotland this week for the Alfred Dunhil Links Championship. It's offering a $5 million purse, with $800,000 to the winner.

Four members of the triumphant European Ryder Cup team were in the field: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre.

Hatton is the event's defending champion, and Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill in 2023. MacIntyre, a native of Scotland, has three top-25 finishes in this event, the best a T20 in 2022. He was 12 under through 36 holes and right in contention entering the weekend.

Here are the final payouts from the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.

2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final Payouts

Win: $800,000

2: $533,330

3: $300,480

4: $240,000

5: $203,520

6: $168,000

7: $144,000

8: $120,000

9: $107,520

10: $96,000

11: $88,320

12: $82,560

13: $77,280

14: $73,440

15: $70,560

16: $67,680

17: $64,800

18: $61,920

19: $59,520

20: $57,600

21: $55,680

22: 54,240

23: $52,800

24: 51,360

25: $49,920

26: $48,480

27: $47,040

28: $45,600

29: $44,160

30: $42,720

31: $41,280

32: $39,840

33: $38,400

34: $36,960

35: $36,000

36: $35,040

37: $34,080

38: $33,120

39: $32,160

40: $31,200

41: $30,240

42: $29,280

43: $28,320

44: $27,360

45: $26,400

46: $25,440

47: $24,480

48: $23,520

49: $22,560

50: $21,600

51: $20,640

52: $19,680

53: $18,720

54: $17,760

55: $16,800

56: $15,840

57: $14,880

58: $14,400

59: $13,920

60: $13,440

