2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The DP World Tour made its annual stop in Scotland this week for the Alfred Dunhil Links Championship. It's offering a $5 million purse, with $800,000 to the winner.
Four members of the triumphant European Ryder Cup team were in the field: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre.
Hatton is the event's defending champion, and Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill in 2023. MacIntyre, a native of Scotland, has three top-25 finishes in this event, the best a T20 in 2022. He was 12 under through 36 holes and right in contention entering the weekend.
Here are the final payouts from the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.
2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final Payouts
Win: $800,000
2: $533,330
3: $300,480
4: $240,000
5: $203,520
6: $168,000
7: $144,000
8: $120,000
9: $107,520
10: $96,000
11: $88,320
12: $82,560
13: $77,280
14: $73,440
15: $70,560
16: $67,680
17: $64,800
18: $61,920
19: $59,520
20: $57,600
21: $55,680
22: 54,240
23: $52,800
24: 51,360
25: $49,920
26: $48,480
27: $47,040
28: $45,600
29: $44,160
30: $42,720
31: $41,280
32: $39,840
33: $38,400
34: $36,960
35: $36,000
36: $35,040
37: $34,080
38: $33,120
39: $32,160
40: $31,200
41: $30,240
42: $29,280
43: $28,320
44: $27,360
45: $26,400
46: $25,440
47: $24,480
48: $23,520
49: $22,560
50: $21,600
51: $20,640
52: $19,680
53: $18,720
54: $17,760
55: $16,800
56: $15,840
57: $14,880
58: $14,400
59: $13,920
60: $13,440