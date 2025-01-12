2025 American Express Full Field: PGA Tour Opener on the Mainland
After a two-week trip to Hawaii to open the 2025 PGA Tour season, the traveling circus arrives in California for its annual visit to Palm Springs.
The tournament now known as The American Express will host 156 players across three courses (PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, LaQuinta Country Club, Nicklaus Tournament Course), with all players competing in one round on each and then the Stadium Course after a 54-hole cut.
If that sounds like a lot, remember the older days of the Bob Hope? The event used to be 90 holes with a pro-am, but in 2012 changed to the current format.
The field includes 10 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, led by No. 2 Xander Schauffele. This event was going to be the opener for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, but he announced last week that a holiday hand injury will require a bit more time to heal. Other top players scheduled to compete are Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas and Tom Kim
World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is playing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour along with Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Akshay Bhatia, which one could say hurt this field but then again the AmEx falls two weeks after one signature event (The Sentry) and two weeks before another (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).
The defending champion is Nick Dunlap, a stunning winner last year as an amateur and at a tournament-record 29 under. Not since Phil Mickelson in 1991 had an amateur won on Tour, and later in the year Dunlap backed it up with a win as a pro at the Barracuda Championship.
2025 American Express full field
156 players
Andersen, Mason
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Bryan, Wesley +
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Dufner, Jason
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson +
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Johnson, Zach +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mendoza, Kyle #
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez +
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin +
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion