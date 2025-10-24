2025 Bank of Utah Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The midway point of the PGA Tour’s fall season has arrived with the Bank of Utah Championship, and it offers a $6 million purse with $1,080,000 to the champion.
The Tour returned to Utah last year for the first time since 1963, and the Black Desert Resort delivered stunning views that popped on screens, with black lava-lined fairways and mountain backdrops.
Matt McCarty won the first Black Desert Championship, now named for the Bank of Utah, and is back to defend. There are five players inside the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking playing this week: Alex Noren (No. 17), Maverick McNealy (No. 19), Kurt Kitayama (No. 36), Billy Horschel (No. 38) and Jason Day (No. 42).
There are also seven players who have won on Tour this year: Steven Fisk (Sanderson Farms Championship), Ryan Gerard (Barracuda Championship), Joe Highsmith (Cognizant Classic), Kurt Kitayama (3M Open), William Mouw (ISCO Championship), Aldrich Potgieter (Rocket Classic) and Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open).
There is much to play for in these fall events, from securing top 100 status for next year to earning a place in 2026 signature events. The top 10 in the fall events get passes into two signature events next year—but not the Sentry, as the longtime season opener has been canceled.
Below are the final payouts for the Bank of Utah Championship. This will be updated Sunday following the end of the tournament.
WIN: $1.08 million
2: $654,000
3: $414,000
4: $294,000
5: $246,000
6: $217,500
7: $202,500
8: $187,500
9: $175,500
10: $163,500
11: $151,500
12: $139,500
13: $127,500
14: $115,500
15: $109,500
16: $103,500
17: $97,500
18: $91,500
19: $85,500
20: $79,500
21: $73,500
22: $67,500
23: $62,700
24: $57,900
25: $53,100
26: $48,300
27: $46,500
28: $44,700
29: $42,900
30: $41,100
31: $39,300
32: $37,500
33: $35,700
34: $34,200
35: $32,700
36: $31,200
37: $29,700
38: $28,500
39: $27,300
40: $26,100
41: $24,900
42: $23,700
43: $22,500
44: $21,300
45: $20,100
46: $18,900
47: $17,700
48: $16,740
49: $15,900
50: $15,420
51: $15,060
52: $14,700
53: $14,460
54: $14,220
55: $14,100
56: $13,980
57: $13,860
58: $13,740
59: $13,620
60: $13,500
61: $13,380
62: $13,260
63: $13,140
64: $13,020
65: $12,900
66: $12,780
67: $12,660
68: $12,540
69: $12,420
70: $12,300