2025 Bank of Utah Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The fourth of seven events in the FedEx fall series offers a $6 million purse and another crucial chance for status in 2026.

John Schwarb

Max Homa is among the notable names teeing it up in the Utah desert this week.
Max Homa is among the notable names teeing it up in the Utah desert this week. / Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The midway point of the PGA Tour’s fall season has arrived with the Bank of Utah Championship, and it offers a $6 million purse with $1,080,000 to the champion.

The Tour returned to Utah last year for the first time since 1963, and the Black Desert Resort delivered stunning views that popped on screens, with black lava-lined fairways and mountain backdrops.

Matt McCarty won the first Black Desert Championship, now named for the Bank of Utah, and is back to defend. There are five players inside the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking playing this week: Alex Noren (No. 17), Maverick McNealy (No. 19), Kurt Kitayama (No. 36), Billy Horschel (No. 38) and Jason Day (No. 42). 

There are also seven players who have won on Tour this year: Steven Fisk (Sanderson Farms Championship), Ryan Gerard (Barracuda Championship), Joe Highsmith (Cognizant Classic), Kurt Kitayama (3M Open), William Mouw (ISCO Championship), Aldrich Potgieter (Rocket Classic) and Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open). 

There is much to play for in these fall events, from securing top 100 status for next year to earning a place in 2026 signature events. The top 10 in the fall events get passes into two signature events next year—but not the Sentry, as the longtime season opener has been canceled.

Below are the final payouts for the Bank of Utah Championship. This will be updated Sunday following the end of the tournament.

2025 Bank of Utah Championship Final Payouts

WIN: $1.08 million

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,000

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,500

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,500

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,420

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,220

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

66: $12,780

67: $12,660

68: $12,540

69: $12,420

70: $12,300

