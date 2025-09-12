SI

2025 BMW PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Wentworth

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship is offering a $9 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Rory McIlroy lost in a playoff last year at Wentworth.
Rory McIlroy lost in a playoff last year at Wentworth. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The DP World Tour's flagship event has arrived at Wentworth, where this year it offers a $9 million purse and $1.53 million to the winner.

Eleven members of the European Ryder Cup team are in the field (only Sepp Straka is out), and it's headlined by Rory McIlroy, who is fresh off a win at the Irish Open. In the first two rounds he was set to play alongside his Ryder Cup teammates Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm.

Billy Horschel is in the field and the defending champion. Last year he clipped McIlroy in a playoff to take the title. Padraig Harrington, Brooks Koepka, and Adam Scott are among the 12 major champions in the field.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. This article will be updated on Sunday after play concludes.

2025 BMW PGA Championship Final Payouts

1st – $1.53 million

2nd – $990,000

3rd – $567,000

4th – $450,000

5th – $381,600

6th – $315,000

7th – $270,000

8th – $225,000

9th – $201,600

10th – $180,000

11th – $165,600

12th – $154,800

13th – $144,900

14th – $137,700

15th – $132,300

16th – $126,900

17th – $121,500

18th – $116,100

19th – $111,600

20th – $108,000

21st – $104,400

22nd – $101,700

23rd – $99,000

24th – $96,300

25th – $93,600

26th – $90,900

27th – $88,200

28th – $85,500

29th – $82,800

30th – $80,100

31st – $77,400

32nd – $74,700

33rd – $72,000

34th – $69,300

35th – $66,600

36th – $63,900

37th – $62,100

38th – $60,300

39th – $58,500

40th – $56,700

41st – $54,900

42nd – $53,100

43rd – $51,300

44th – $49,500

45th – $47,700

46th – $45,900

47th – $44,100

48th – $42,300

49th – $40,500

50th – $38,700

51st – $36,900

52nd – $35,100

53rd – $33,300

54th – $31,500

55th – $30,600

56th – $29,700

57th – $28,800

58th – $27,900

59th – $27,000

60th – $26,100

61st – $25,200

62nd – $24,300

63rd – $23,400

64th – $22,500

65th – $21,600

66th – $20,700

67th – $19,800

68th – $18,900

69th – $18,000

70th – $17,100

