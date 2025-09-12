2025 BMW PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Wentworth
The DP World Tour's flagship event has arrived at Wentworth, where this year it offers a $9 million purse and $1.53 million to the winner.
Eleven members of the European Ryder Cup team are in the field (only Sepp Straka is out), and it's headlined by Rory McIlroy, who is fresh off a win at the Irish Open. In the first two rounds he was set to play alongside his Ryder Cup teammates Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm.
Billy Horschel is in the field and the defending champion. Last year he clipped McIlroy in a playoff to take the title. Padraig Harrington, Brooks Koepka, and Adam Scott are among the 12 major champions in the field.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. This article will be updated on Sunday after play concludes.
2025 BMW PGA Championship Final Payouts
1st – $1.53 million
2nd – $990,000
3rd – $567,000
4th – $450,000
5th – $381,600
6th – $315,000
7th – $270,000
8th – $225,000
9th – $201,600
10th – $180,000
11th – $165,600
12th – $154,800
13th – $144,900
14th – $137,700
15th – $132,300
16th – $126,900
17th – $121,500
18th – $116,100
19th – $111,600
20th – $108,000
21st – $104,400
22nd – $101,700
23rd – $99,000
24th – $96,300
25th – $93,600
26th – $90,900
27th – $88,200
28th – $85,500
29th – $82,800
30th – $80,100
31st – $77,400
32nd – $74,700
33rd – $72,000
34th – $69,300
35th – $66,600
36th – $63,900
37th – $62,100
38th – $60,300
39th – $58,500
40th – $56,700
41st – $54,900
42nd – $53,100
43rd – $51,300
44th – $49,500
45th – $47,700
46th – $45,900
47th – $44,100
48th – $42,300
49th – $40,500
50th – $38,700
51st – $36,900
52nd – $35,100
53rd – $33,300
54th – $31,500
55th – $30,600
56th – $29,700
57th – $28,800
58th – $27,900
59th – $27,000
60th – $26,100
61st – $25,200
62nd – $24,300
63rd – $23,400
64th – $22,500
65th – $21,600
66th – $20,700
67th – $19,800
68th – $18,900
69th – $18,000
70th – $17,100