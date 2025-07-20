2025 British Open Day 4 Winners and Losers: Scottie Scheffler Is on a Tiger Track
A new Champion Golfer of the Year has been crowned, as Scottie Scheffler sailed to Claret Jug, winning by four shots over Harris English. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 British Open Day 4 Winners
Scottie Scheffler: Four majors before turning 30 now has him on a Tiger-like pace. What more is there to say? Maybe this: on Sunday of next year’s U.S. Open, where Scheffler will take his first crack at the career Grand Slam, it will also be his 30th birthday.
Bryson DeChambeau: Fired 65-68-64 over his last three days, only Henrik Stenson in his 2016 win shot lower over the final three rounds. So it’s not farfetched after all for golf’s Mad Scientist to also have links artistry.
The U.S. Ryder Cup Team: Chris Gotterup has ridden the two best weeks of his career right onto the Bethpage radar. But it was also a great tournament for Harris English (solo 2nd), Wyndham Clark (T4), Xander Schauffele (T7) and DeChambeau, Russell Henley and Brian Harman (T10). When he’s ready to pick his team, Captain Bradley will have options.
Rickie Fowler: His Sunday 65 vaulted him 20 spots up the leaderboard to T14 and moved him off the FedEx Cup playoff bubble from 71st to 62nd. We promise this is our only FedEx Cup mention on Open Sunday.
2025 British Open Day 4 Losers
Tommy Fleetwood: The Englishman finished at 7 under with a closing 67, his low round of the week, but never fully got back in the mix after an opening 73. The wait continues for a breakthrough win.
Jon Rahm: The Spaniard was trending upward in the majors, from a T14 at the Masters to a T8 at the PGA and T7 at Oakmont, but never got anything going at Portrush in a T34 week.
Sergio Garcia: The R&A gave LIV Golf a new exemption for this Open, and Garcia was the beneficiary. How did he honor this special opportunity? By snapping his driver on Sunday in a fit of anger.
Fans of links golf carnage: Where was the weekend wind and rain? Royal Portrush turned into a track meet with the final two rounds playing under par and little of the suffering that makes major championship watching great. But the fans on site might not share this sentiment.