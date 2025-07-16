2025 British Open Forecast: Weather May Be Big Factor at Royal Portrush
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Getting the weather forecast correct around these parts is somewhat akin to trying to pick the winner of a golf tournament. Numerous trends can lead you in one direction, only to be thrown off by unexpected developments.
The British Open has been known to see various seasons in one championship, if not a single day. With that said, players in the 153rd Open should not expect anything extreme, but the weather does at least promise to give them something to think about. According to the weather forecast released by the Met Office through the R&A, Thursday's first round is scheduled to begin with dry conditions followed by some “short-lived outbreaks of rain, perhaps briefly at times.” There is a chance of further rain and heavy showers and thunderstorms developing later, with mild temperatures and a high of 72 degrees. The afternoon could see gusts of 25 to 35 mph, meaning potentially tougher conditions for players starting later in the day.
Friday is expected to be dry in the morning with the possibility of showers developing in the afternoon. These could “possibly be heavy with a small chance of thunder,” according to the official report. Winds again are variable with gusts up to 12 mph and a high of 70 degrees.
Did the forecasters get it right? We'll find out soon enough.