2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Colonial

The final Tour stop of the year in Texas has a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 to the winner.

Davis Riley returned to defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
This week the PGA Tour headed back to the Dallas metroplex for its final Texas event of 2025, the Charles Schwab Challenge, with a purse of $9.5 million—pretty solid for a non-signature event.

The winner this week at Colonial takes home $1,710,000, the tournament's famous Tartan jacket and a classic automobile, which this year is a 1992 “Schwab Defender.” If you’re a car buff, the ride is worth a look.

Scottie Scheffler is the headliner this week in Fort Worth, looking for his third consecutive win after bagging his third major at the PGA Championship and romping in the other Dallas-area Tour stop, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He is not only winning big now, he is doing it at a historic rate.

Colonial Country Club is one of the tougher tests in Tour, a tight layout that requires shaping shots more than pounding drivers. John Pak set the early pace with a 7-under 63 on Thursday and we’ll see if anyone else can go that low this week.

Here are the payouts for the Charles Schwab Challenge. This post will be updated after the final round.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Final Payouts

WIN: $1.71 million

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235

67: $20,045

68: $19,855

69: $19,655

70: $19,475

