2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Colonial
This week the PGA Tour headed back to the Dallas metroplex for its final Texas event of 2025, the Charles Schwab Challenge, with a purse of $9.5 million—pretty solid for a non-signature event.
The winner this week at Colonial takes home $1,710,000, the tournament's famous Tartan jacket and a classic automobile, which this year is a 1992 “Schwab Defender.” If you’re a car buff, the ride is worth a look.
Scottie Scheffler is the headliner this week in Fort Worth, looking for his third consecutive win after bagging his third major at the PGA Championship and romping in the other Dallas-area Tour stop, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He is not only winning big now, he is doing it at a historic rate.
Colonial Country Club is one of the tougher tests in Tour, a tight layout that requires shaping shots more than pounding drivers. John Pak set the early pace with a 7-under 63 on Thursday and we’ll see if anyone else can go that low this week.
Here are the payouts for the Charles Schwab Challenge. This post will be updated after the final round.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Final Payouts
WIN: $1.71 million
2: $1.035 million
3: $655,500
4: $465,500
5: $389,500
6: $344,375
7: $320,625
8: $296,875
9: $277,875
10: $258,875
11: $239,875
12: $220,875
13: $201,875
14: $182,875
15: $173,375
16: $163,875
17: $154,375
18: $144,875
19: $135,375
20: $125,875
21: $116,375
22: $106,875
23: $99,275
24: $91,675
25: $84,075
26: $76,475
27: $73,625
28: $70,775
29: $67,925
30: $65,075
31: $62,225
32: $59,375
33: $55,337
34: $54,150
35: $51,775
36: $49,400
37: $47,025
38: $45,125
39: $43,225
40: $41,325
41: $39,425
42: $37,525
43: $35,625
44: $33,725
45: $31,825
46: $29,925
47: $28,025
48: $26,505
49: $25,175
50: $24,415
51: $23,845
52: $23,275
53: $22,895
54: $22,515
55: $22,325
56: $22,135
57: $21,954
58: $21,755
59: $21,565
60: $21,375
61: $21,185
62: $20,995
63: $20,805
64: $20,615
65: $20,425
66: $20,235
67: $20,045
68: $19,855
69: $19,655
70: $19,475