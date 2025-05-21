2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
It’s time to head to a PGA Tour staple.
Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, has hosted the Charles Schwab Challenge since 1946, making it the longest-running non-major held at the same venue. This year, a field of 135 players will duel for part of the $9.5 million purse, with the winner collecting $1,710,000.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Field
World No. 1 and reigning PGA champion Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third straight victory, one week after securing the Wanamaker trophy. There is also 10 players ranked inside the top 30 of the world ranking: Hideki Matsuyama (No. 7), Maverick McNealy (No. 11), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 14), Harris English (No. 17). Robert MacIntyre (No. 23), Brian Harman (No. 24), Daniel Berger (No. 25) J.J. Spaun (No. 27) Aaron Rai (No. 28).
Other notables include defending champion Davis Riley, Jhonattan Vegas, J.T. Poston, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Si Woo Kim and Jordan Spieth.
Exemptions were granted to UNC senior David Ford, 17-year-old Blades Brown, recent Korn Ferry Tour winner Neal Shipley and Michael Block.
The field also includes past champions Olin Browne, David Frost and Corey Pavin, who are all 65 years old. This is Pavin’s first start since 2015; Frost’s first since 2020 and Browne’s first since 2021. They are not taking spots away in the field.
Colonial Country Club Preview
Ahead of last year’s tournament, Colonial underwent a Gil Hanse-led restoration. Players were bullish about the changes.
“I think Gil did a really, really good job from what I can tell playing it once,” Speith said last year. “I think it’s tough, I imagine it’s tough for a course designer to bring a course back in time, but accommodating the modern game; making it maybe more playable for an average member 51 weeks of the year, but still a championship golf course making it as or more difficult for us.”
That was indeed the case. In 2024, Colonial, a 7,289-yard par-70, was the fifth hardest course on Tour, yielding a scoring average of 70.824 (0.824 strokes over par).
Its par-4 fifth hole was its toughest last year, with a scoring average of 4.342, making it the 18th hardest hole on Tour. That makes sense, because Colonial’s difficult three-hole stretch of Nos. 3-5 was dubbed the “Horrible Horseshoe” by the late, great golf writer and Texas native Dan Jenkins.
Colonial’s easiest hole was the par-5 first, playing 0.355 strokes under par in ‘24.
The course has 64 bunkers, water in play on six holes and an average green size of 5,000 square feet, tied for the third smallest on Tour this season.
History: Breaking barriers
In 2003, Annika Sorenstam made history at Colonial.
It was the first time a female golfer teed it up in a PGA Tour event alongside the men since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945 — and all eyes were on the event.
Sorenstam greatly enhanced the amount of media coverage on-site, and in her pre-tournament presser she admitted that she “must have been very naive” in what she was getting herself into.
The 72-time LPGA winner was also met with a wave of vitriol. Nick Price said Sorenstam’s presence “reeks of publicity.” Scott Hoch added, “Most guys hope she plays well, and what comes out of this is that she realizes she can’t compete against the men. And Vijay Singh called her appearance “ridiculous.”
Sorenstam went on to shoot 71-74 and miss the cut by four shots. But it was still an unforgettable week.
“I’ve had some guys that have said less positive things come up and tell me that they were proud of me,” she said afterward. “And for them to come up and say that, I admire them for doing that.”
And 22 years later, Sorenstam’s 36 holes at Colonial remain one of the most famous aspects of her Hall of Fame career.
“Looking back at this, I’m sure some people will say what was the purpose,” Sorenstam said in 2023, “but I think in the big picture, it was good for women’s sports and for young girls to be able to share that story.”
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge How to Watch (all times EST)
- Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage during each round.