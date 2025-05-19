2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Full Field: PGA Champion Scottie Scheffler Heads Home
The PGA Tour is back in session this week, completing its Texas two-step around the Dallas Metroplex with the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Colonial Country Club is the host for a 79th year, the longest-running host for regular Tour event, but the tournament’s spot on the schedule immediately after the PGA Championship and a signature event prior to that leads to a bit of a motley field.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the clear headliner, coming right off his PGA Championship title and playing a home game just as he did three weeks ago in a romp at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but after him are just three more players in the world top 20: Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is unique as an invitational which allows its champions of yesteryear to come back, hence Olin Browne, David Frost, Corey Pavin—all 65 years old—are on the field list.
Also invited, by the sponsor, is club pro Michael Block, who made a name for himself at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill but had a brief, unimpressive trip to Quail Hollow last week. He suggested he might have played better if more fans had watched, a take that will live on social media forever.
Colonial is a course where short hitters can thrive, as the 7,289-yard par-70 is notoriously tight and rewards placement over power. Last year, Davis Riley donned the winner’s tartan jacket as the only player at double-digits under par, and Emiliano Grillo and Sam Burns won prior to him with single-digit scores.
And don’t rule out Scheffler, even after Quail Hollow. He has finished inside the top three at Colonial the last three years and a year ago he won immediately after winning a major, pulling off the rare Masters-RBC Heritage double.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge full field
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac +
Block, Michael +
Bramlett, Joseph
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades
Browne, Olin
Buckley, Hayden
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Dickson, Taylor
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fleetwood, Tommy
Ford, David +
Fowler, Rickie
Frost, David
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick +
Harman, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin +
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Pak, John +
Palmer, Ryan +
Paul, Jeremy
Pavin, Corey
Perez, Victor
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shelton, Robby
Shipley, Neal
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb +
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt +
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson +
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt +
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny +
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - sponsor exemption