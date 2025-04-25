2025 Chevron Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings for LPGA's First Major
The LPGA's major championship season kicks off this week in Houston for the annual Chevron Championship. It's offering a $9 million purse, with $1.2 million to the winner.
The purse has been bumped up $100,000, while the winner's share remains the same.
Nelly Korda returned as the defending champion and No. 1 player in the world. Her win at the Chevron last year was her fifth in a row, extending a streak that would run to seven events. It was also her second major title.
Jeeno Thitikul entered as the highest-ranked player in the world without a major title, and she has five top 10 finishes so far this season. Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are also among the headliners who figure to contend.
The opening round was a reminder of just how hard it is to defend a major title: Korda shot a 5-over 77, 12 shots off the lead shared by Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu, and the top-ranked player in the world faced a tough battle Friday just to make the cut.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Chevron Championship. This article will be updated Sunday night.
2025 Chevron Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1,200,000
2: $663,382
3: $481,237
4: $372,274
5: $299,640
6: $245,159
7: $205,207
8: $179,785
9: $161,625
10: $147,095
11: $136,196
12: $127,116
13: $119,125
14: $111,864
15: $105,325
16: $99,514
17: $94,433
18: $90,073
19: $86,442
20: $83,534
21: $80,632
22: $77,723
23: $74,822
24: $71,913
25: $69,372
26: $66,831
27: $64,283
28: $61,743
29: $59,202
30: $57,022
31: $54,842
32: $52,662
33: $50,483
34: $48,303
35: $46,491
36: $44,672
37: $42,860
38: $41,041
39: $39,222
40: $37,772
41: $36,321
42: $34,870
43: $33,412
44: $31,961
45: $30,871
46: $29,781
47: $28,691
48: $27,602
49: $26,512
50: $25,422
51: $24,700
52: $23,971
53: $23,242
54: $22,520
55: $21,791
56: $21,062
57: $20,340
58: $19,611
59: $18,889
60: $18,160
61: $17,800
62: $17,431
63: $17,071
64: $16,710
65: $16,341