2025 Chevron Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings for LPGA's First Major

The Chevron Championship is offering a $9 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Top-ranked Nelly Korda will attempt to defend her Chevron title this week.
The LPGA's major championship season kicks off this week in Houston for the annual Chevron Championship. It's offering a $9 million purse, with $1.2 million to the winner.

The purse has been bumped up $100,000, while the winner's share remains the same.

Nelly Korda returned as the defending champion and No. 1 player in the world. Her win at the Chevron last year was her fifth in a row, extending a streak that would run to seven events. It was also her second major title.

Jeeno Thitikul entered as the highest-ranked player in the world without a major title, and she has five top 10 finishes so far this season. Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are also among the headliners who figure to contend.

The opening round was a reminder of just how hard it is to defend a major title: Korda shot a 5-over 77, 12 shots off the lead shared by Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu, and the top-ranked player in the world faced a tough battle Friday just to make the cut.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Chevron Championship. This article will be updated Sunday night.

2025 Chevron Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1,200,000

2: $663,382

3: $481,237

4: $372,274

5: $299,640

6: $245,159

7: $205,207

8: $179,785

9: $161,625

10: $147,095

11: $136,196

12: $127,116

13: $119,125

14: $111,864

15: $105,325

16: $99,514

17: $94,433

18: $90,073

19: $86,442

20: $83,534

21: $80,632

22: $77,723

23: $74,822

24: $71,913

25: $69,372

26: $66,831

27: $64,283

28: $61,743

29: $59,202

30: $57,022

31: $54,842

32: $52,662

33: $50,483

34: $48,303

35: $46,491

36: $44,672

37: $42,860

38: $41,041

39: $39,222

40: $37,772

41: $36,321

42: $34,870

43: $33,412

44: $31,961

45: $30,871

46: $29,781

47: $28,691

48: $27,602

49: $26,512

50: $25,422

51: $24,700

52: $23,971

53: $23,242

54: $22,520

55: $21,791

56: $21,062

57: $20,340

58: $19,611

59: $18,889

60: $18,160

61: $17,800

62: $17,431

63: $17,071

64: $16,710

65: $16,341

