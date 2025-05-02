SI

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Byron Nelson is offering a $9.9 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Scheffler scorched the Nelson with a 61 on Thursday.
The PGA Tour is back in Texas this week for the annual CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It's offering a $9.9 million purse, with $1.782 million to the winner. The purse is a $400,000 bump from last year.

Scottie Scheffler tore up TPC Craig Ranch in Round 1, ringing up eight birdies and an eagle for a 61 and a two-shot lead. As the top-ranked player in the world and only top-10 player in this event, he was a runaway betting favorite entering the week, and his odds have further improved after that eye-popping first round. Taylor Pendrith entered as the defending champion, and Texas native Jordan Spieth was among the other headliners.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Payouts

Win: $1.782 million

2: $1.079 million

3: $683,100

4: $485,100

5: $405,900

6: $358,875

7: $334,125

8: $309,375

9: $289,575

10: $269,775

11: $249,975

12: $230,175

13: $210,375

14: $190,575

15: $180,675

16: $170,775

17: $160,875

18: $150,975

19: $141,075

20: $131,175

21: $121,275

22: $111,375

23: $103,455

24: $95,535

25: $87,615

26: $79,695

27: $76,725

28: $73,755

29: $70,785

30: $67,815

31: $64,845

32: $61,875

33: $58,905

34: $56,430

35: $53,955

36: $51,480

37: $49,005

38: $47,025

39: $45,045

40: $43,065

41: $41,085

42: $39,105

43: $37,125

44: $35,145

45: $33,165

46: $31,185

47: $29,205

48: $27,621

49: $26,235

50: $25,443

51: $24,849

52: $24,255

53: $23,859

54: $23,463

55: $23,265

56: $23,067

57: $22,869

58: $22,671

59: $22,473

60: $22,275

61: $22,077

62: $21,879

63: $21,681

64: $21,483

65: $21,285

