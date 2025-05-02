2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour is back in Texas this week for the annual CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It's offering a $9.9 million purse, with $1.782 million to the winner. The purse is a $400,000 bump from last year.
Scottie Scheffler tore up TPC Craig Ranch in Round 1, ringing up eight birdies and an eagle for a 61 and a two-shot lead. As the top-ranked player in the world and only top-10 player in this event, he was a runaway betting favorite entering the week, and his odds have further improved after that eye-popping first round. Taylor Pendrith entered as the defending champion, and Texas native Jordan Spieth was among the other headliners.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.
2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Payouts
Win: $1.782 million
2: $1.079 million
3: $683,100
4: $485,100
5: $405,900
6: $358,875
7: $334,125
8: $309,375
9: $289,575
10: $269,775
11: $249,975
12: $230,175
13: $210,375
14: $190,575
15: $180,675
16: $170,775
17: $160,875
18: $150,975
19: $141,075
20: $131,175
21: $121,275
22: $111,375
23: $103,455
24: $95,535
25: $87,615
26: $79,695
27: $76,725
28: $73,755
29: $70,785
30: $67,815
31: $64,845
32: $61,875
33: $58,905
34: $56,430
35: $53,955
36: $51,480
37: $49,005
38: $47,025
39: $45,045
40: $43,065
41: $41,085
42: $39,105
43: $37,125
44: $35,145
45: $33,165
46: $31,185
47: $29,205
48: $27,621
49: $26,235
50: $25,443
51: $24,849
52: $24,255
53: $23,859
54: $23,463
55: $23,265
56: $23,067
57: $22,869
58: $22,671
59: $22,473
60: $22,275
61: $22,077
62: $21,879
63: $21,681
64: $21,483
65: $21,285