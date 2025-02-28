2025 Cognizant Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money From PGA National
The PGA Tour kicked off its Florida Swing this week, and the first stop was once again PGA National for the Cognizant Classic. It offered a $9.2 million purse, with $1.656 million to the winner.
The Cognizant is not a PGA Tour signature event, which meant a smaller purse and fewer top-50 players in the field. Russell Henley at No. 17 and Shane Lowry at 18 were the top-ranked players to enter. Austin Eckroat returned to defend his title from 2024.
Jake Knapp scorched PGA National in the opening round, shooting the PGA Tour's first 59 in the state of Florida. Overall, scores were shockingly low on a course that is traditionally one of the toughest on Tour.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. We'll update this post Sunday evening.
2025 Cognizant Classic Final Payouts
Win: $1.656 million
2: $1.0028 million
3: $634,800
4: $450,800
5: $377,200
6: $333,500
7: $310,500
8: $287,500
9: $269,100
10: $250,700
11: $232,300
12: $213,900
13: $195,500
14: $177,100
15: $167,900
16: $158,700
17: $149,500
18: $140,300
19: $131,100
20: $121,900
21: $112,700
22: $103,500
23: $96,140
24: $88,780
25: $81,420
26: $74,060
27: $71,300
28: $68,540
29: $65,780
30: $63,020
31: $60,260
32: $57,500
33: $54,740
34: $52,440
35: $50,140
36: $47,840
37: $45,540
38: $43,700
39: $41,860
40: $40,020
41: $38,180
42: $36,340
43: $34,500
44: $32,600
45: $30,820
46: $28,980
47: $27,140
48: $25,668
49: $24,380
50: $23,644
51: $23,092
52: $22,540
53: $22,172
54: $21,804
55: $21,620
56: $21,436
57: $21,252
58: $21,068
59: $20,884
60: $20,700
61: $20,516
62: $20,332
63: $20,148
64: $19,964
65: $19,780