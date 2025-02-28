SI

2025 Cognizant Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money From PGA National

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is offering a $9.2 million purse. Here's the final breakdown of payouts.

Tom Hoge in the opening round at the Cognizant.
The PGA Tour kicked off its Florida Swing this week, and the first stop was once again PGA National for the Cognizant Classic. It offered a $9.2 million purse, with $1.656 million to the winner.

The Cognizant is not a PGA Tour signature event, which meant a smaller purse and fewer top-50 players in the field. Russell Henley at No. 17 and Shane Lowry at 18 were the top-ranked players to enter. Austin Eckroat returned to defend his title from 2024.

Jake Knapp scorched PGA National in the opening round, shooting the PGA Tour's first 59 in the state of Florida. Overall, scores were shockingly low on a course that is traditionally one of the toughest on Tour.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. We'll update this post Sunday evening.

2025 Cognizant Classic Final Payouts

Win: $1.656 million

2: $1.0028 million

3: $634,800

4: $450,800

5: $377,200

6: $333,500

7: $310,500

8: $287,500

9: $269,100

10: $250,700

11: $232,300

12: $213,900

13: $195,500

14: $177,100

15: $167,900

16: $158,700

17: $149,500

18: $140,300

19: $131,100

20: $121,900

21: $112,700

22: $103,500

23: $96,140

24: $88,780

25: $81,420

26: $74,060

27: $71,300

28: $68,540

29: $65,780

30: $63,020

31: $60,260

32: $57,500

33: $54,740

34: $52,440

35: $50,140

36: $47,840

37: $45,540

38: $43,700

39: $41,860

40: $40,020

41: $38,180

42: $36,340

43: $34,500

44: $32,600

45: $30,820

46: $28,980

47: $27,140

48: $25,668

49: $24,380

50: $23,644

51: $23,092

52: $22,540

53: $22,172

54: $21,804

55: $21,620

56: $21,436

57: $21,252

58: $21,068

59: $20,884

60: $20,700

61: $20,516

62: $20,332

63: $20,148

64: $19,964

65: $19,780

