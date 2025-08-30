SI

2025 FM Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From LPGA Event in Boston

The 2025 FM Championship is offering a $4.1 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Nelly Korda is among the headliners this week at TPC Boston.
The PGA Tour is off this week and LIV Golf just wrapped its season, but there's still top-level golf in the U.S. this week, as the LPGA Tour swings through Boston for its second-annual FM Championship. It's offering a $4.1 million purse, with $615,000 to the winner.

The event is set for TPC Boston, which for many years hosted the PGA Tour's Deutsche Bank Championship. It's a attracted a strong field, with 35 of the world's top-40 players teeing off. The purse is also likely a draw—it's the largest purse on the LPGA this season outside of the majors.

Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, a winner last week, were among the headliners. So were Lexi Thompson and Brittany Lincicome, who are both semi-retired. Haeran Ryu returned as the defending champion. Sei Young Kim grabbed a three-shot lead through 36 holes.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 FM Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 FM Championship Final Payouts

Win: $615,000

2: $386,734

3: $280,548

4: $217,026

5: $174,682

6: $142,921

7: $119,630

8: $104,810

9: $94,223

10: $85,753

11: $79,399

12: $74,105

13: $69,447

14: $65,214

15: $61,401

16: $58,014

17: $55,052

18: $52,510

19: $50,394

20: $48,698

21: $47,006

22: $45,311

23: $43,619

24: $41,923

25: $40,442

26: $38,961

27: $37,475

28: $35,994

29: $34,513

30: $33,242

31: $31,972

32: $30,701

33: $29,430

34: $28,159

35: $27,103

36: $26,043

37: $24,986

38: $23,926

39: $22,866

40: $22,020

41: $21,174

42: $20,328

43: $19,478

44: $18,633

45: $17,997

46: $17,362

47: $16,726

48: $16,091

49: $15,456

50: $14,820

51: $14,399

52: $13,974

53: $13,549

54: $13,129

55: $12,704

56: $12,279

57: $11,858

58: $11,433

59: $11,012

60: $10,587

61: $10,377

62: $10,162

63: $9,952

64: $9,741

65: $9,527

