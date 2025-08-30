2025 FM Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From LPGA Event in Boston
The PGA Tour is off this week and LIV Golf just wrapped its season, but there's still top-level golf in the U.S. this week, as the LPGA Tour swings through Boston for its second-annual FM Championship. It's offering a $4.1 million purse, with $615,000 to the winner.
The event is set for TPC Boston, which for many years hosted the PGA Tour's Deutsche Bank Championship. It's a attracted a strong field, with 35 of the world's top-40 players teeing off. The purse is also likely a draw—it's the largest purse on the LPGA this season outside of the majors.
Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, a winner last week, were among the headliners. So were Lexi Thompson and Brittany Lincicome, who are both semi-retired. Haeran Ryu returned as the defending champion. Sei Young Kim grabbed a three-shot lead through 36 holes.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 FM Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 FM Championship Final Payouts
Win: $615,000
2: $386,734
3: $280,548
4: $217,026
5: $174,682
6: $142,921
7: $119,630
8: $104,810
9: $94,223
10: $85,753
11: $79,399
12: $74,105
13: $69,447
14: $65,214
15: $61,401
16: $58,014
17: $55,052
18: $52,510
19: $50,394
20: $48,698
21: $47,006
22: $45,311
23: $43,619
24: $41,923
25: $40,442
26: $38,961
27: $37,475
28: $35,994
29: $34,513
30: $33,242
31: $31,972
32: $30,701
33: $29,430
34: $28,159
35: $27,103
36: $26,043
37: $24,986
38: $23,926
39: $22,866
40: $22,020
41: $21,174
42: $20,328
43: $19,478
44: $18,633
45: $17,997
46: $17,362
47: $16,726
48: $16,091
49: $15,456
50: $14,820
51: $14,399
52: $13,974
53: $13,549
54: $13,129
55: $12,704
56: $12,279
57: $11,858
58: $11,433
59: $11,012
60: $10,587
61: $10,377
62: $10,162
63: $9,952
64: $9,741
65: $9,527