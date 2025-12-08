2025 Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field: LPGA and PGA Tour Stars Team Up
Golf’s Silly Season rolls on this week with the one time all year that we see the LPGA and PGA Tour come together.
At the Grant Thornton Invitational, 16 mixed teams compete over three rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. If Tiburon sounds familiar, it’s because the LPGA was just there last month for its CME Group Tour Championship, won by Jeeno Thitikul.
Thitikul isn’t in the field this week but several other big names are, including the Korda sisters. World No. 2 Nelly had a consistent 2025 with everything but a win, older sister Jessica hasn’t played on Tour since 2023 while becoming a mom and battling a back injury. She has said would return to the LPGA in 2026. Nelly is playing with Denny McCarthy, Jessica with Bud Cauley.
Other top-20 ranked women in the field are Charley Hull (playing with Daniel Berger), Lydia Ko (Jason Day), Lottie Woad (Luke Clanton), Angel Yin (Tom Hoge), Maja Stark (Neal Shipley), Lauren Coughlin (Andrew Novak).
The star power is a bit less on the men’s side, as Chris Gotterup (No. 28) is the only top-30 player on the men’s side. He’s playing with Jennifer Kupcho. Day and Wyndham Clark are the two men’s major champs in the field.
Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp return to defend their title; Ko and Day won in 2023. The three rounds are played as a scramble, alternate shot and modified four-ball.
Grant Thornton Invitational full field
Patty Tavatanakit / Jake Knapp
Lydia Ko / Jason Day
Lilia Vu / Tony Finau
Nelly Korda / Denny McCarthy
Jessica Korda / Bud Cauley
Brooke Henderson / Corey Conners
Andrea Lee / Billy Horschel
Charley Hull / Daniel Berger
Lottie Woad / Luke Clanton
Lexi Thompson / Wyndham Clark
Jennifer Kupcho / Chris Gotterup
Rose Zhang / Michael Kim
Lauren Coughlin / Andrew Novak
Maja Stark / Neal Shipley
Angel Yin / Tom Hoge
Megan Khang / Keith Mitchell