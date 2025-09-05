SI

2025 Irish Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The 2025 Irish Open is offering a $6 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Rory McIlroy headlines this week's Irish Open.
The Irish Open got a nice boost this year, as Rory McIlroy entered the field for the 70th edition of the event. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.02 million to the winner.

McIlroy is looking to stay sharp in advance of the Ryder Cup, set for later this month at Bethpage Black. His opening round had a strange moment where he was put on the clock for slow play. McIlroy said his group was repeatedly delayed because of large crowds and camera crews following his group. Not a huge surprise given McIlroy's popularity in his homeland.

McIlroy's Irish contemporaries Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are also in the field. LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka is playing thanks to a special invitation.

Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2025 Irish Open. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2025 Irish Open Final Payouts

Win: $1,020,000

2: $660,000

3: $378,000

4: $300,000

5: $254,400

6: $210,000

7: $180,000

8:  $150,000

9: $134,400

10: $120,000

11 $110,400

12 $103,200

13 $96,600

14 $91,800

15 $88,200

16 $84,600

17 $81,000

18 $77,400

19 $74,400

20 $72,000

21 $69,600

22 $67,800

23 $66,000

24 $64,200

25 $62,400

26 $60,600

27 $58,800

28 $57,000

29 $55,200

30 $53,400

31 $51,600

32 $49,800

33 $48,000

34 $46,200

35 $44,000

36 $42,600

37 $41,400

38 $40,200

39 $39,000

40 $37,800

41 $36,600

42 $35,400

43 $34,200

44 $33,000

45 $31,800

46 $30,600

47 $29,400

48 $28,200

49 $27,000

50 $25,800

51 $24,600

52 $23,400

53 $22,200

54 $21,000

55 $20,400

56 $19,800

57 $19,200

58 $18,600

59 $18,000

60 $17,400

61 $16,800

62 $16,200

63 $15,600

64 $15,000

65 $14,400

66 $13,800

67 $13,200

68 $12,600

69 $12,000

70 $11,400

