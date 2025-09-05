2025 Irish Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The Irish Open got a nice boost this year, as Rory McIlroy entered the field for the 70th edition of the event. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.02 million to the winner.
McIlroy is looking to stay sharp in advance of the Ryder Cup, set for later this month at Bethpage Black. His opening round had a strange moment where he was put on the clock for slow play. McIlroy said his group was repeatedly delayed because of large crowds and camera crews following his group. Not a huge surprise given McIlroy's popularity in his homeland.
McIlroy's Irish contemporaries Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are also in the field. LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka is playing thanks to a special invitation.
Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2025 Irish Open. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2025 Irish Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,020,000
2: $660,000
3: $378,000
4: $300,000
5: $254,400
6: $210,000
7: $180,000
8: $150,000
9: $134,400
10: $120,000
11 $110,400
12 $103,200
13 $96,600
14 $91,800
15 $88,200
16 $84,600
17 $81,000
18 $77,400
19 $74,400
20 $72,000
21 $69,600
22 $67,800
23 $66,000
24 $64,200
25 $62,400
26 $60,600
27 $58,800
28 $57,000
29 $55,200
30 $53,400
31 $51,600
32 $49,800
33 $48,000
34 $46,200
35 $44,000
36 $42,600
37 $41,400
38 $40,200
39 $39,000
40 $37,800
41 $36,600
42 $35,400
43 $34,200
44 $33,000
45 $31,800
46 $30,600
47 $29,400
48 $28,200
49 $27,000
50 $25,800
51 $24,600
52 $23,400
53 $22,200
54 $21,000
55 $20,400
56 $19,800
57 $19,200
58 $18,600
59 $18,000
60 $17,400
61 $16,800
62 $16,200
63 $15,600
64 $15,000
65 $14,400
66 $13,800
67 $13,200
68 $12,600
69 $12,000
70 $11,400