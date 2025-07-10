SI

2025 LIV Golf Andalucia Final Results, Prize Money, Payouts

LIV Golf heads to Real Club Valderrama for its 10th of 14 events, with its usual $25 million total purse.

Sergio Garcia returns to his native Spain for LIV Golf Andalucia.
LIV Golf has just two international events remaining in 2025, starting this week with LIV Golf Andalucia, with the field competing for its customary $20 million purse will be up for grabs along with $5 million for teams.

Players will take on Real Club Valderrama, host of the 1997 Ryder Cup, numerous top European Tour events and two WGC-American Express Championships.

Sergio Garcia hopes to play well in his native Spain as he still feels a Ryder Cup berth is within reach, and a strong performance at the British Open would help too. Garcia, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are among the LIV’ers who will head to Royal Portrush after Sunday’s final round.

LIV Golf Andalucia final payouts

WIN: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

Team payouts

WIN: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

