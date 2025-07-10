2025 LIV Golf Andalucia Final Results, Prize Money, Payouts
LIV Golf has just two international events remaining in 2025, starting this week with LIV Golf Andalucia, with the field competing for its customary $20 million purse will be up for grabs along with $5 million for teams.
Players will take on Real Club Valderrama, host of the 1997 Ryder Cup, numerous top European Tour events and two WGC-American Express Championships.
Sergio Garcia hopes to play well in his native Spain as he still feels a Ryder Cup berth is within reach, and a strong performance at the British Open would help too. Garcia, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are among the LIV’ers who will head to Royal Portrush after Sunday’s final round.
Here are the payouts for LIV Golf Andalucia. This file will be updated after Sunday’s play.
LIV Golf Andalucia final payouts
WIN: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
Team payouts
WIN: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000