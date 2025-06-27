2025 LIV Golf Dallas Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf swings through Dallas this week, with another $25 million on the line. The individual winner will bank $4 million, while $5 million is carved out for the team competition.
Dallas's Maridoe Golf Club was the site of last year's LIV Golf Team Championship, but this year it's set for an individual event. Bryson DeChambeau is LIV's highest-ranked player in the world (15) and could have some extra juice this week as he lives nearby and also attended college at SMU. Maridoe features two par 5s that play more than 600 yards, which should also play into DeChambeau's strength.
Joaquin Niemann leads DeChambeau in LIV's individual points race, while Jon Rahm enters the week in third place. Rahm's Legion XIII leads the season-long team competition.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Dallas. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 LIV Golf Dallas Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Dallas Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000