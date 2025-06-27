SI

2025 LIV Golf Dallas Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf stops in Dallas this week, with another $25 million on the line. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Bryson DeChambeau headlines this week's LIV Golf Dallas event.
LIV Golf swings through Dallas this week, with another $25 million on the line. The individual winner will bank $4 million, while $5 million is carved out for the team competition.

Dallas's Maridoe Golf Club was the site of last year's LIV Golf Team Championship, but this year it's set for an individual event. Bryson DeChambeau is LIV's highest-ranked player in the world (15) and could have some extra juice this week as he lives nearby and also attended college at SMU. Maridoe features two par 5s that play more than 600 yards, which should also play into DeChambeau's strength.

Joaquin Niemann leads DeChambeau in LIV's individual points race, while Jon Rahm enters the week in third place. Rahm's Legion XIII leads the season-long team competition.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Dallas. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 LIV Golf Dallas Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Dallas Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

