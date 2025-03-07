2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf's third event of the season is in Hong Kong, and it's offering LIV's customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.
Paul Casey grabbed a two-shot lead after an opening-round 63. Sebastián Muñoz was two back. Casey's teammate and Crushers captain, Bryson DeChambeau, was part of pack three shots back.
Adrian Meronk won the season-opening event in Saudi Arabia and remains atop LIV's individual season standings.
Here are the final payouts of the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. We'll update this article Sunday evening.
2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000