2025 LIV Golf Korea Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf is in action for a second straight week as it moves from Mexico City to Korea. It's offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the winner and $5 million carved out for the team event.
Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch shot opening-round 65s to share the lead. Joaquin Niemann entered the week fresh off a win in Mexico, his third LIV Golf title in six events this season. Legion XII, captained by Jon Rahm, currently leads LIV's season-long team competition.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Korea. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2025 LIV Golf Korea Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Korea Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000