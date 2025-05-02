SI

2025 LIV Golf Korea Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf has moved to Korea this week, where it's offering a $25 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

DeChambeau in action during the first round of LIV Golf Korea.
DeChambeau in action during the first round of LIV Golf Korea. / Reuters via Imagn Images

LIV Golf is in action for a second straight week as it moves from Mexico City to Korea. It's offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the winner and $5 million carved out for the team event.

Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch shot opening-round 65s to share the lead. Joaquin Niemann entered the week fresh off a win in Mexico, his third LIV Golf title in six events this season. Legion XII, captained by Jon Rahm, currently leads LIV's season-long team competition.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Korea. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2025 LIV Golf Korea Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Korea Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf