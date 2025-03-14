SI

2025 LIV Golf Singapore Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf’s fourth event of its fourth season offers its customary $25 million purse.

LIV Golf's fourth event is at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
LIV Golf completes a two-week Asian swing this week at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, where its 54-player field will compete for its usual $20 million purse with $5 million available for the top three teams.

Sergio Garcia won last week in Hong Kong, sharpening his game for what he hopes leads to an 11th Ryder Cup appearance come September—the question is whether LIV Golf success would be enough to get that or if he needs success in the majors.

Speaking of majors, Phil Mickelson said he’s building toward golf’s biggest events after a third-place finish in Hong Kong, his best in LIV. After finishing tied for second at the 2023 Masters, who knows?

Likewise, perhaps much the golf world has been too fast to count Dustin Johnson out. After a poor start to his LIV season including a last-place finish in Hong Kong, he was the best at Sentosa by three shots in Round 1.

Will Johnson be the fourth different LIV winner in four events this season? Will someone else catch him? Check here after the final round for updated results and payouts.

LIV Golf Singapore results, payouts

WIN: $4,000,000

2. $2,250,000

3. $1,500,000

4. $1,000,000

5. $800,000

6. $700,000

7. $610,000

8. $525,000

9. $442,500

10. $405,000

11. $380,000

12. $360,000

13. $340,000

14. $320,000

15. $300,000

16. $280,000

17. $260,000

18. $240,000

19. $220,000

20. $200,000

21. $180,000

22. $172,500

23. $170,000

24. $167,500

25. $165,000

26. $162,500

27. $160,000

28. $157,500

29. $155,000

30. $152,500

31. $150,000

32. $147,500

33. $145,000

34. $142,500

35. $140,000

36. $137,500

37. $135,000

38. $132,500

39. $130,000

40. $127,500

41. $125,000

42. $122,500

43. $120,000

44. $117,500

45. $115,000

46. $112,500

47. $110,000

48. $107,500

49. $60,000

50. $60,000

51. $60,000

52. $50,000

53. $50,000

54. $50,000

