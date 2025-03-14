2025 LIV Golf Singapore Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf completes a two-week Asian swing this week at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, where its 54-player field will compete for its usual $20 million purse with $5 million available for the top three teams.
Sergio Garcia won last week in Hong Kong, sharpening his game for what he hopes leads to an 11th Ryder Cup appearance come September—the question is whether LIV Golf success would be enough to get that or if he needs success in the majors.
Speaking of majors, Phil Mickelson said he’s building toward golf’s biggest events after a third-place finish in Hong Kong, his best in LIV. After finishing tied for second at the 2023 Masters, who knows?
Likewise, perhaps much the golf world has been too fast to count Dustin Johnson out. After a poor start to his LIV season including a last-place finish in Hong Kong, he was the best at Sentosa by three shots in Round 1.
Will Johnson be the fourth different LIV winner in four events this season? Will someone else catch him? Check here after the final round for updated results and payouts.
LIV Golf Singapore results, payouts
WIN: $4,000,000
2. $2,250,000
3. $1,500,000
4. $1,000,000
5. $800,000
6. $700,000
7. $610,000
8. $525,000
9. $442,500
10. $405,000
11. $380,000
12. $360,000
13. $340,000
14. $320,000
15. $300,000
16. $280,000
17. $260,000
18. $240,000
19. $220,000
20. $200,000
21. $180,000
22. $172,500
23. $170,000
24. $167,500
25. $165,000
26. $162,500
27. $160,000
28. $157,500
29. $155,000
30. $152,500
31. $150,000
32. $147,500
33. $145,000
34. $142,500
35. $140,000
36. $137,500
37. $135,000
38. $132,500
39. $130,000
40. $127,500
41. $125,000
42. $122,500
43. $120,000
44. $117,500
45. $115,000
46. $112,500
47. $110,000
48. $107,500
49. $60,000
50. $60,000
51. $60,000
52. $50,000
53. $50,000
54. $50,000