2025 LIV Golf Team Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf's season-ending team championship offers a $50 jackpot. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers team won the team title at this year's LIV Golf Virginia event.
Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers team won the team title at this year's LIV Golf Virginia event. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

LIV Golf wraps its 2025 season this week in Michigan with its team competition. It's offering an eye-popping $50 purse, with $14 million to the winning team.

The team event is much different from LIV's other weekly competitions. This time, LIV's 12 four-man teams are the only act in town. It starts with two teams going head-to-head in six matches. Each team showdown consists of two singles matches and one doubles match, with the losing team eliminated. After two rounds of that, the three remaining teams play stroke-play for the championship, where every player’s score counts.

The Legion XIII team, captained by Jon Rahm, won the regular-season title and enters as the top seed. Rahm also won LIV's individual season title last week.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf's Michigan Team Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

LIV Golf Team Championship Final Payouts

Win: $14 million ($8.4 million team share, $1.4 million per player)

2nd: $8 million

3rd: $6 million

4th $4 million

5th: $3.25 million

6th: $3 million

7th: $2.75 million

8th: $2.5 million

9th: $2 million

10th: $1.65 million

11th: $1.3 million

12th: $950,000

13th: $600,000

