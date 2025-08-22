2025 LIV Golf Team Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf wraps its 2025 season this week in Michigan with its team competition. It's offering an eye-popping $50 purse, with $14 million to the winning team.
The team event is much different from LIV's other weekly competitions. This time, LIV's 12 four-man teams are the only act in town. It starts with two teams going head-to-head in six matches. Each team showdown consists of two singles matches and one doubles match, with the losing team eliminated. After two rounds of that, the three remaining teams play stroke-play for the championship, where every player’s score counts.
The Legion XIII team, captained by Jon Rahm, won the regular-season title and enters as the top seed. Rahm also won LIV's individual season title last week.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf's Michigan Team Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
LIV Golf Team Championship Final Payouts
Win: $14 million ($8.4 million team share, $1.4 million per player)
2nd: $8 million
3rd: $6 million
4th $4 million
5th: $3.25 million
6th: $3 million
7th: $2.75 million
8th: $2.5 million
9th: $2 million
10th: $1.65 million
11th: $1.3 million
12th: $950,000
13th: $600,000