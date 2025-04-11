2025 Masters Day 2 By the Numbers: Rory McIlroy Rebounds
AUGUSTA — Another sun-splashed day greeted the 95 players Friday at Augusta National, but by day’s end, 42 slammed the trunks on their courtesy cars to depart the Masters. Meanwhile, Justin Rose holds a one-stroke lead at 8 under over Bryson DeChambeau with Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners within two shots at 6 under heading to the weekend. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is lurking at 5 under. Here are some key numbers and stats from Round 2.
366
DeChambeau’s 366-yard drive on the par-5 575-yard second hole set up his birdie and ignited a first nine charge in which he shot 4 under to close the gap on Rose.
66
McIlroy’s bogey-free round included birdies on Nos. 2, 10, 11 and 15 and an eagle on 13. This is the second time McIlroy has shot the outright best round of the day at the Masters. He also did it in 2022, recording an 8-under 64. Jack Nicklaus posted the outright best round 11 times.
44
Rose is the third-oldest player at 44 years, 255 days to hold the solo lead after 36 holes. Raymond Floyd (47 years, 214 days) and Sam Snead (44 years, 313 days) are Nos. 1-2.
+40
The combined score for the five amateurs, who all missed the 36-hole cut: Justin Hastings (+4), Hiroshi Tai (+6), Evan Beck (+9), Jose Luis Ballester (+10) and Noah Kent (+11).
19
Number of shots Nick Dunlap improved after shooting an 18-over 90 in the opening round. Dunlap had birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 8 and 15 before finishing his 1-under 71 with consecutive bogeys on 16, 17 and 18.
13
McIlroy eagled the 13th for the sixth time, which is tied with Bubba Watson for the most eagles on that hole over the past 25 years (2001 to ’25). Rose is third on the list with five.
+11
Angel Cabrera’s score. The 2007 U.S. Open and ’09 Masters champion spent over two years in prison, beginning in ’21, after being convicted of domestic violence in his native Argentina. Released in August ’23 on parole, Cabrera came into the Masters after winning the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla.
8
- Number of birdies in Round 2 for Matt McCarty, who is the first player in Masters history to shoot 68 or better in a round in which he was three or more over par at any point. McCarty started with a double bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the second. He then reeled off birdies on Nos. 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15 and 17 before finishing with a bogey on 18. McCarty, who was making his Masters debut and second major championship start, earned his first career PGA Tour win in just his third start in October in Utah. On the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, he won the season-long points race and Player of the Year honors with three wins and nine top-10 finishes.
- Score on the par-4 18th for Brooks Koepka, ending his week early in Augusta. The five-time major champion was even for the tournament standing on the 17th tee but finished bogey-quadruple bogey. This is his first missed cut in a major since the 2022 British Open.
7
Number of LIV players who made the cut including DeChambeau (-7), Tyrell Hatton (-5), Patrick Reed (-3), Bubba Watson (-1), Joaquin Niemann (+2), Charl Schwartzel (+2) and Jon Rahm (+2).
6
Bogey-free rounds at Augusta National for McIlroy, the most of any player in the last 30 years.
+3
Thirty-six hole score for Bernhard Langer, who at age 67 played in his final Masters. Langer bogeyed 18 to miss the cut by one shot. He would’ve been the oldest player in Masters history to make the 36-hole cut.
2
Masters champions who overcame making two or more double bogeys (or worse) for the week. Craig Stadler made three doubles in 1982, including two in the first round. Gay Brewer also made two in ’67 (first and third rounds). McIlroy could be on track to be the third after he made two doubles in the last three holes in Round 1. But he played a perfect round Friday, shooting a bogey-free 6-under 66.