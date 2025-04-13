2025 Masters Day 3 By the Numbers: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau Showdown on Tap
AUGUSTA — Moving Day did not disappoint at the 89th Masters, as Rory McIlroy seized the lead with a 6-under 66 and Bryson DeChambeau kept himself in the hunt with a 3-under 69. The two will play in the final group Sunday at Augusta National in what should be a heavyweight showdown.
Here’s some key numbers from Saturday.
2011
The last time McIlroy held the lead going into the final round of the Masters. He had a four-shot lead after 54 holes but faltered, shooting an 80 and finishing in a tie for 15th. The last time McIlroy held the lead in a major was 2014 at Valhalla, where he won second second PGA Championship in three years.
209
Yardage on McIlroy’s second shot into 15 in which he hit a 6-iron to within 6 feet. McIlroy holed the putt for his second eagle of the day, giving him a four-shot lead at the time. It was McIlroy’s double bogey on that same hole in the first round that started his downward slide from 4 under to even par and had some wondering if he had it in him to contend for the Masters title.
66
Score for 2007 Masters champion and 49-year-old Zach Johnson, his lowest in 63 rounds at Augusta by two shots and his first round in the 60s in a decade.
48
Feet on DeChambeau’s unbelievable birdie putt on 18 which trimmed McIlroy’s lead to two shots. “That was fun. That’s what dreams are made of right there,” DeChambeau told CBS after his round. DeChambeau and McIlroy will play together in the final round of a major for the first time Sunday.
20
Holes it took for McIlroy to take the Masters lead—from even par to 9 under—after his disappointing first round.
3-3-3-3-3-3
McIlroy’s start Saturday, a Masters first for the start of a round.
0
Bogeys for Jordan Spieth in a round of 3-under 69, after two 73s which had a total of eight bogeys and a double.
-4
No winner of the Par 3 Contest has ever won the Masters and that’s not likely to change this year. However, Nico Echavarria, making his Masters debut, is at 4 under and in position for a nice payday. Echavarria won the Par 3 Wednesday in a playoff over J.J. Spaun.
18
Birdies for Bryson DeChambeau, most in the field.
330.3
Average driving distance for the week for Bryson DeChambeau, first in the field.
324.9
Average driving distance for the week for Rory McIlroy, second in the field and 11.5 shots clear of third. Could we be more excited for Sunday’s final group?