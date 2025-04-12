2025 Masters Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Augusta National
The 2025 Masters is offering its largest purse yet: $21 million. The winner is set to take home $4.2 million.
Golf has essentially been in a gold rush since LIV Golf launched in 2022, with purses and prize money in the men's pro game rising. With its $1 million increase from the 2024 purse, the Masters is now offering a larger jackpot than most PGA Tour signature events and all LIV Golf events, which offer $20 million purses and $4 million to winners.
Last year's winner Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million from Augusta's $20 million purse.
Scheffler is right back in the mix heading into the weekend, as he's three shots back of 36-hole leader Justin Rose. Bryson DeChambeau enters the weekend one shot out of the lead, solo second. Rory McIlroy is tied for third. It's shaping up to be another spectacular Masters finish.
In addition to the prizes below, the Masters announced that players who did not make the 36-hole cut will receive $25,000.
This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes. Here's the prize-money breakdown for the 2025 Masters.
2025 Masters Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2nd: $2.268 million
3rd: $1.428 million
4th: $1.008 million
5th: $840,000
6th: $756,000
7th: $703,500
8th: $651,000
9th: $609,000
10th: $567,000
11th: $525,000
12th: $483,000
13th: $441,000
14th: $399,000
15th: $378,000
16th: $357,000
17th: $336,000
18th: $315,000
19th: $294,000
20th: $273,000
21st: $252,000
22nd: $235,200
23rd: $218,400
24th: $201,600
25th: $184,800
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,700
28th: $155,400
29th: $149,100
30th: $142,800
31st: $136,500
32nd: $130,200
33rd: $123,900
34th: $118,650
35th: $113,400
36th: $108,150
37th: $102,900
38th: $98,700
39th: $94,500
40th: $90,300
41st: $86,100
42nd: $81,900
43rd: $77,700
44th: $73,500
45th: $69,300
46th: $65,100
47th: $60,900
48th: $57,540
49th: $54,600
50th: $52,920