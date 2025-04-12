SI

2025 Masters Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Augusta National

The 2025 Masters is offering a $21 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

The Masters is offering a $21 million purse this year, a $1 million increase from 2024.
The 2025 Masters is offering its largest purse yet: $21 million. The winner is set to take home $4.2 million.

Golf has essentially been in a gold rush since LIV Golf launched in 2022, with purses and prize money in the men's pro game rising. With its $1 million increase from the 2024 purse, the Masters is now offering a larger jackpot than most PGA Tour signature events and all LIV Golf events, which offer $20 million purses and $4 million to winners.

Last year's winner Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million from Augusta's $20 million purse.

Scheffler is right back in the mix heading into the weekend, as he's three shots back of 36-hole leader Justin Rose. Bryson DeChambeau enters the weekend one shot out of the lead, solo second. Rory McIlroy is tied for third. It's shaping up to be another spectacular Masters finish.

In addition to the prizes below, the Masters announced that players who did not make the 36-hole cut will receive $25,000.

This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes. Here's the prize-money breakdown for the 2025 Masters.

2025 Masters Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2nd: $2.268 million

3rd: $1.428 million

4th: $1.008 million

5th: $840,000

6th: $756,000

7th: $703,500

8th: $651,000

9th: $609,000

10th: $567,000

11th: $525,000

12th: $483,000

13th: $441,000

14th: $399,000

15th: $378,000

16th: $357,000

17th: $336,000

18th: $315,000

19th: $294,000

20th: $273,000

21st: $252,000

22nd: $235,200

23rd: $218,400

24th: $201,600

25th: $184,800

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,700

28th: $155,400

29th: $149,100

30th: $142,800

31st: $136,500

32nd: $130,200

33rd: $123,900

34th: $118,650

35th: $113,400

36th: $108,150

37th: $102,900

38th: $98,700

39th: $94,500

40th: $90,300

41st: $86,100

42nd: $81,900

43rd: $77,700

44th: $73,500

45th: $69,300

46th: $65,100

47th: $60,900

48th: $57,540

49th: $54,600

50th: $52,920

