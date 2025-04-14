2025 Masters Day 4 By the Numbers: Rory McIlroy’s Rollercoaster Ride to a Title
AUGUSTA — It wasn’t easy but Rory McIlroy finally did it, ending his 11-year major drought and career Grand Slam quest with a Masters triumph. He shot 1-under 71 in the final round and birdied the first playoff hole to top Justin Rose.
Here are some key numbers from Sunday.
$8,543,021
Amount of money Rory McIlroy has won playing in 17 Masters, including Sunday’s $4,200,000 winner’s check.
196
Yards on McIlroy’s second shot at the 17th, which set up his two-foot birdie putt and gave him the lead going to the 18th.
154
Yards on McIlroy’s second shot on the 7th hole in which he was sitting behind the trees, hitting off the pine straw with a slim opening to the green. McIlroy hit a 9-iron, clipped the top of a pine tree and knocked the ball to within 8 feet. He missed the putt but still saved par.
66
Justin Rose’s final-round score, which got him into a playoff. The 66 included 10 birdies, four bogeys and four pars. He drained a lengthy putt on 18 to pull even with McIlroy at 11 under but missed a shorter birdie try in the playoff.
7
Pars for McIlroy in his adventurous Sunday, to go with six birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys.
11
Number of attempts it took McIlroy to finally achieve the career Grand Slam. McIlroy has also won two PGA Championships, a U.S. Open and an Open Championship.
6
Men who have now won golf’s Grand Slam: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
4
Double bogeys over four rounds for McIlroy, including a costly 7 at the par-5 13th Sunday. McIlroy is the first Masters champion in history to win with four double bogeys.
3
- Putts taken from 4 feet by Patrick Reed on the 13th hole, leading to an improbable bogey.
- Number of two-shot swings in the first four holes between McIlroy and DeChambeau. McIlroy double-bogeyed the first hole while DeChambeau made par. On the third hole, McIlroy made birdie while DeChambeau made bogey. On the par-3 4th hole, McIlroy again birdied while DeChambeau bogeyed. When it was all said and done after four holes, McIlroy was back where he started the first hole at 12 under while DeChambeau was nine under.
2
- Players who have lost two Masters playoffs. Rose also lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017, while Ben Hogan lost to Byron Nelson in 1942 and Sam Snead in ’54.
- Score by Reed on the par-4 17th, holing out from the fairway for an eagle.
1
Masters champions who started the final round with a double bogey before McIlroy did the same. Nick Faldo opened his Sunday with a 6 at the par-4 1st in 1990, but rallied to win, defeating Raymond Floyd on the second sudden-death playoff hole to win his second consecutive Masters. The victory made Faldo only the second player to successfully defend the Masters title at the time.