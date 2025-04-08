2025 Masters: Ranking All 18 Holes at Augusta National, From Least to Most Exciting
Arguably the best week in sports is here, as the 2025 Masters is just a few days from getting started at Augusta National.
This tournament is special not just because of what a victory means for the golfer who is lucky enough to claim the green jacket on Sunday, but also because fans everywhere feel like they know the legendary golf course just as well as the players do. Almost every hole has a moment or memory that is locked inside our brains forever.
With that, let's have some fun and rank all 18 holes from least to most exciting. Every hole on this course is special, but some just pack more drama than others.
18. 14th Hole (Chinese Fir), Par 4, 440 Yards
This is easily the most forgettable hole on the course, as it's sandwiched between two legendary par 5s that create all sorts of drama all four days, but especially on Sunday. Admit it, right now you're trying to remember what the 14th hole looks like but you know everything about No. 13 and and No. 15.
17. 5th Hole (Magnolia), Par 4, 495 Yards
This very long par 4 sits way out on the edges of the course and gives the golfers all they can handle each round. The historical scoring average is 4.26, which proves that it's a beast. But, it's not all that exciting of a hole. It's usually a drive out to the right, an approach into a tricky green, and a few putts. With that said, it can lead to some early changes on the leaderboard on Sundays.
16. 4th Hole (Flowering Crab Apple), Par 3, 240 Yards
The first of the four par 3s is very long with a really hard green and can lead to some big scores (just ask Phil Mickelson) but it doesn't have the mystique of the other short holes on the course.
15. 6th Hole (Juniper), Par 3, 180 Yards
Much like the fourth hole, this sixth hole doesn't have the memories that the other par 3s have at Augusta National. The historical scoring average is 3.14, which is good for 13th hardest hole on the course.
14. 7th Hole (Pampas), Par 4, 450 Yards
The best part about this hole is the pin placement on Sunday when it's in the front bowl, which allows players to hit approach shots that spin back toward the hole and lead to huge birdies. It's also fun because if you leave it above the hole, you might have one of the trickiest putts on the course.
13. 3rd Hole (Flowering Peach), Par 4, 350 Yards
Just because it's the shortest par 4 on the course doesn't mean it's easy. Over the years we've seen players try to drive it up as close as possible, only to have their approach shots then spin off the difficult green or go long, which creates even more problems. Others may choose to lay back a little bit, but that doesn't make things any easier. After the first two holes, this tends to be a good test to see where the golfers are both physically and mentally.
12. 9th Hole (Carolina Cherry), Par 4, 460 Yards
The star of this hole is the green that slopes extremely hard from back to front. Approach shots can often spin off the green and come to a stop well back down the fairway. One of the best moments on this hole came in 2019 when Tiger Woods had one of the coolest two-putt pars in tournament history.
11. 8th Hole (Yellow Jasmine), Par 5, 570 Yards
This hole on Sunday presents a good chance for somebody to make a big move in the middle of their round, as an eagle can be made if you hit a good approach shot to the blind green. Those shots always tend to be pretty cool, too, as they use the contours of the land around the green to get up close to the hole.
10. 17th Hole (Nandina), Par 4, 440 Yards
This hole was a lot harder, and more dramatic, back when The Eisenhower Tree was still around but it's still a very challenging hole and usually has lots of key moments happen on it both on Saturday when players are trying to get in contention, and especially on Sunday when players are looking to put the finishing touches on a win.
9. 10th Hole (Camellia), Par 4, 490 Yards
They say the Masters doesn't officially start until the back nine on Sunday, and that begins with a brute of a par 4 with one of the cooler tee shots on the course. Watching guys bomb high draws down the hill and then try to land one on the tricky green is a lot of fun. Then watching them try to make putts on the slippery surface gives you a taste of the drama that is to come. Bubba Watson's shot from the woods during a playoff in 2012 will never be forgotten.
8. 1st Hole (Tea Olive), Par 4, 445 Yards
The fun here is that you immediately get to see how a player is feeling as they start their round. Nerves can lead to some bad tee shots, which can lead to some difficult approach shots, which can lead to scores that immediately change the state of the tournament. Ernie Els knows how difficult this hole can be, as he needed six putts from two feet to card a 10 in the first round of the 2016 Masters.
7.11th Hole (White Dogwood), Par 4, 520 Yards
Welcome to the second hardest hole on the course per historical scoring average (4.30). The tee shot is exciting because there's trouble right and golfers need to set themselves up for a good angle into the green. With water left, most players end up playing it safe out to the right on their approach shots. But then the green is another tricky one and high scores can be made before they head off to Amen Corner.
6. 2nd Hole (Pink Dogwood), Par 5, 585 Yards
After a testy first hole, this downhill par 5 leads to some awesome moments, especially on Sunday when players know where to land their approach shots to have them roll to the bottom right flag. An early eagle can fire up the patrons and make an immediate impact on the leaderboard. An albatross, like Louis Oosthuizen made in 2012, can send the place into hysterics.
5. 18th Hole (Holly), Par 4, 465 Yards
This is where dreams come true on Sunday. It's a tough par 4 with a tee shot down a narrow chute that looks to have the width of a hotel hallway. It's a magical part of the course that has seen all sorts of dramatics over the years.
4. 16th Hole (Redbud), Par 3, 170 Yards
What makes this beautiful par 3 so special is that the pin placement on Sunday leads to all sorts of excitement, and usually a hole in one or two. It's also home to one of the best golf shots ever made:
3. 13th Hole (Azalea), Par 5, 545 yards
This hole has gotten longer in recent years with a new tee box pushed back as far as it can go, but with a historical scoring average of 4.77, it's the easiest hole on the course. Watching players go for it in two on uneven lies in the fairway, or from the trees on the right, is some of the best viewing ever year. Players know they need to make at least birdie on this hole, which only adds to the excitement.
2. 15th Hole (Firethorn), Par 5, 550 Yards
The other legendary par 5 one the second nine is the second easiest hole on the course in terms of scoring average. There's nothing better than watching the final groups on Sunday attack this dramatic hole with second shots from up on top of the hill or with tricky third shots down towards the bottom of the hill. Like the 13th hole, players must make birdie or better here, which leads to fun TV.
1. 12th Hole (Golden Bell), Par 3, 155 Yards
The shortest hole on the course is also the most legendary, as it's easily most well-known par 3 in all of golf. Tournaments aren't necessarily won on this hole, but they sure can be lost, just ask Jordan Spieth. Slight breezes can mess with players' heads and lead to bad shots that can cost them them everything. It's just a special, special place that has had so many incredible moments over the years.