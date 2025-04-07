SI

2025 Masters Weather Update: Monday Looks Bad, and Then Things Get Much Better

Andy Nesbitt

Rain is in the forecast for Monday at Augusta National.
Welcome to Masters week, one of the best sports weeks in all of the year.

One of the biggest storylines each year at the Masters is the weather. Fans and players are always hopeful that the sun will be out all week and the conditions will be like the course, perfect.

Well, we're off to a bit of a rough start on Monday as rain is possible to start early in the morning and continue the rest of the day. This is the first day where most players are getting in practice rounds, which means many might be limited in their prep leading up to Thursday's first round.

Here's how Monday looks:

While that's not great, especially for fans who were able to score tickets, the rest of the week looks a lot better.

@Google

Those aren't the warmest of temperatures that we're used to seeing this time of the year at Augusta, but it sure beats rain. Hopefully Monday is the only day for that.

