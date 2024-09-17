2025 Masters Will Feature Even More TV and Streaming Coverage
If you’re a golf fan who can’t get enough Masters on your TV screen—and isn’t that all of us?—then Tuesday was a good day.
Augusta National Golf Club announced an increase to its broadcast windows for 2025 that will add up to five hours of additional coverage, depending on your viewing habits.
The main CBS broadcast from 3-7 p.m. ET on Saturday will add an extra hour, starting at 2 p.m., which will mirror Sunday's 2-7 p.m. window. Also, two hours of streaming coverage will be available on the subscription service Paramount+ from noon to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.
“The Masters Tournament has had the great fortune of enjoying an extraordinary relationship with CBS Sports for nearly 70 years," Augusta National Golf Club and Masters chairman Fred Ridley said. “Alongside our friends at the network, we are pleased to extend the Tournament’s weekend coverage and ultimately deliver more live golf for Masters fans."
Augusta also stated that commercial time will remain at four minutes per hour. The Masters will also continue its free digital coverage at Masters.com and on the Masters app, providing multiple feeds from the range to Amen Corner plus every shot hit by every player.
The 2025 tournament is set for April 7-13.