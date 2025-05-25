2025 Memorial Tournament Full Field: Rory McIlroy Skips Trip to Jack Nicklaus’s Place
The PGA Tour returns to Jack’s Place this week, though the signature event is missing one very big name.
Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament, opting to play the RBC Canadian Open next week and then the U.S. Open. It’s the first time since 2017 he hasn’t traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to play at Muirfield Village.
A year ago, the Memorial preceded the major and Scottie Scheffler won, but was flat at the U.S. Open and suggested he might not play the week before a major again. The schedule was tweaked for this year with the Canadian Open going before the U.S. Open, so Scheffler is back to defend.
Outside McIlroy, every eligible player in the top 25 in the world is scheduled to compete in the season’s second-to-last signature event (the Travelers Championship, after the U.S. Open, is the last). Being a “legacy” event, along with Tiger Woods’s Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial has a 36-hole cut and awards 20% of its purse to the winner—$4 million out of the $20 million pool.
Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield annually provides a tough test, with its 7,569-yard par-72 loathe to surrender low scores. Scheffler won last year at 8 under, Viktor Hovland the year prior at 7 under.