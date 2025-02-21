SI

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Mexico Open is offering a $7 million purse, Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

The 1st green at Vidanta Vallarta.
The 1st green at Vidanta Vallarta. / Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The PGA Tour has moved south for its annual stop at the Mexico Open. It's offering a $7 million purse, with $1.26 million to the winner.

The Mexico Open doesn't have signature-event status on the PGA Tour, and its smaller-than-average purse has left a field lacking in top-ranked players. But it also creates an opportunity for players down the list to break through and earn a spot in upcoming signature events and majors. Among the notables playing this week: Joel Dahmen, Aaron Rai and Emiliano Grillo, plus 17-year-old Blades Brown. Jeremy Paul, Kris Ventura and Harry Hall shared the first-round lead at 7 under.

Jake Knapp has returned to defend his 2024 title. He won more than $1.4 million for his victory in Mexico last year. The total Mexico Open purse has deceased by $1.1 million this year. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

2025 Mexico Open Final Payouts

Win: $1.26 million

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,900

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,170

58: $16,030

59: $15,890

60: $15,750

61: $15,610

62: $15,470

63: $15,330

64: $15,190

65: $15,050

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf