2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour has moved south for its annual stop at the Mexico Open. It's offering a $7 million purse, with $1.26 million to the winner.
The Mexico Open doesn't have signature-event status on the PGA Tour, and its smaller-than-average purse has left a field lacking in top-ranked players. But it also creates an opportunity for players down the list to break through and earn a spot in upcoming signature events and majors. Among the notables playing this week: Joel Dahmen, Aaron Rai and Emiliano Grillo, plus 17-year-old Blades Brown. Jeremy Paul, Kris Ventura and Harry Hall shared the first-round lead at 7 under.
Jake Knapp has returned to defend his 2024 title. He won more than $1.4 million for his victory in Mexico last year. The total Mexico Open purse has deceased by $1.1 million this year. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
2025 Mexico Open Final Payouts
Win: $1.26 million
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750
21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,900
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450
41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,170
58: $16,030
59: $15,890
60: $15,750
61: $15,610
62: $15,470
63: $15,330
64: $15,190
65: $15,050