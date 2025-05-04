Mother’s Day Golf Gift Guide: Perfect Golf Choices Whether She’s a Player or Just a Fan
Looking for a little help finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift this year? Whether your mom plays a little, a lot or just drives the cart, show her how much you care with a thoughtful gift from our curated head-to-toe selection. We’ve gathered ideas she’ll love, and will help make her Mother’s Day special.
2025 Mother's Day Golf Gift Guide
G/FORE embroidered icon stretch twill hat ($45)
In addition to the cute embroidered designs, the premium stretch performance fabric and five-panel curved brim design make this hat so comfortable, it will quickly become her favorite. It also features an adjustable snapback for perfect fit, a built-in athletic sweatband and offers sun protection with a relaxed style for a modern on-course look. www.gfore.com
Lululemon pique short-sleeve golf polo dress ($148)
From the course to the country club, this sweat-wicking polo dress will keep mom cool and comfortable from tee time to lunch. The contoured fit has four-way stretch, is breathable and quick-drying with additional features such as hand pockets, back welt pockets and a small drop-in pocket on the right side perfect for storing golf tees. It’s machine washable and comes in blue and black colors. www.lululemon.com
Bad Birdie Green’s In Reg Performance polo top ($78), Mid Crew Birdie socks ($18)
This updated graphic patterned top will have mom dressed to the nines at her next outing. The polo features four-way stretch for freedom of movement, anti-odor protection to feel fresh, UPF 50 sun protection, moisture management to keep cool and a stay-right collar design that maintains its shape. A pair of Mid Crew Birdie socks in green/white combo made from luxuriously soft pima cotton makes a nice matching accessory gift. www.badbirdiegolf.com
A. Putnam Tulip hoodie ($170)
This hooded sweatshirt will stand out from the rest with its delicate tulip detailing on front hem and sleeves, princess seams and dropped back tail. It’s made with soft modal fabric with a little stretchy elastane that’s not only comfortable but stain- and water-resistant, moisture-wicking and breathable. The three color choices and extended size selection make it easy to fit an array of mom sizes. www.aputnam.com
Tilley Birdie Links V-neck sweater ($190)
The black and white print is classic and playfully decorated with the Tilley logo swallow bird. Crafted from cool touch performance cotton and anti-pill finish, it’s an elegant V-neck sweater that’s durable, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and keeps its shape play after play. Mom will look just as polished wearing the sweater layered over a polo for golf, or on its own to the office or video call. www.tilley.com
Hermès Glenan Double Tour bracelet ($395)
The elegant yet sporty style of this bracelet will make mom the talk of the clubhouse. The braided piece is made from premium leather with an iconic Hermès Glenan clasp closure from plated yellow gold. Made in Italy, the bracelet is available in six fashion colors and arrives in a legendary orange box tied with a Bolduc ribbon that you can include a personalized message card. www.hermes.com
Belyn Key Duo Keystone pouch ($76)
Made from durable high grade pebbled PVC, the pouch can be used for accessories such as tees and ball markers but also as a cosmetic case or carry pouch for traveling. It’s fully lined with soft satin fabric, and has a contrast wrap-around zipper for easy access with decorative pull. There are four fashionable colorways to choose from and the pouch measures 7.25 by 8.75 inches. www.belynkey.com
J. McLaughlin Delray Houndstooth jacquard skort ($168)
Sporty and sophisticated, the navy jacquard skort has just the right amount of flare and pairs perfectly with a polo and sneakers for hitting the course, court or just strolling around town. Signature Catalina Cloth fabric is soft, breathable, quick-drying and wrinkle-free. The details in the texture and button tabs give the skort an upscale look, while an elastic waist, built-in shorts and pull-on style offers versatile fit and wearability for a multitude of sizes and tastes. www.jmclaughlin.com
Rhone Birdie Cropped trouser ($128)
Wrinkle-resistant and easy care in a sleek, modern-looking pant will have mom moving effortlessly from golf course to any other activity on her agenda. Constructed with durable Flex-Knit Pro fabric with four-way stretch, bonded details, sun protection and anti-odor technology, these easy care, mid-weight pants are ready for any outing. They also feature a hook and bar closure with hidden button for security, hand front pockets, back pockets and a discreet zip pocket. www.rhone.com.
Varley Lisburn zip-through sweatshirt ($168), matching Slim zip-hem pant ($120)
Upgrade mom’s casual look with this utilitarian-style sweatshirt featuring a rounded collar, patch pockets and gathered cuffs. The drop shoulders add to the relaxed fit, and DoubleSoft fabric blend has a perfect drape for effortless everyday wear that’s elevated yet super-cozy comfortable. The pants have a slim, tailored fit and zip hems for versatile styling in a choice of two lengths. The set is available in three colors. www.varley.com
Adidas Originals Gazelle spikeless golf shoes ($120)
Mom will appreciate the classic heritage style of this iconic Gazelle shoe made for the first time for golf. The new shoes have enhanced cushioning and a durable adiwear spikeless outsole to help provide additional support and comfort on the course. The original profile also includes drop-in EVA cushioning and a waterproof suede upper for a premium finish. There are two women’s specific colors, and four in the unisex model to choose from. www.adidas.com
Titleist Pro V1x Mother’s Day golf balls ($61/dozen)
This special-edition golf ball features an “I ‘heart’ Mom” logo that will surely make her smile every time she tees it up. The Pro V1x is recommended to players looking for high-trajectory flight, low long-game spin with maximum short-game spin and firmer feel. A high-gradient dual core produces slightly more iron and wedge spin than Pro V1. A perfect choice to up mom’s game. www.titleist.com
Lululemon Back To Life customizable sport bottle ($52)
Customizing this bottle with a special message to mom will make sure she knows how much you love her every time she picks it up. The 32-ounce insulated water bottle has a built-in straw lid and a slip-free texture to make one-handed drinking a breeze. The double-wall design keeps the bottle sweat-free, and vacuum insulation keeps drinks ice cold, while the no-flavor transfer ensures contents taste fresh. www.lululemon.com