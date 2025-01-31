SI

2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour's second signature event of the year is offering a $20 million purse. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Pebble Beach is the scene for the annual Pro-Am.
The PGA Tour's second signature event of 2025 is at Pebble Beach (and Spyglass Hill) this week, where a field of 80 players is competing for a $20 million purse. The winner will bank $3.6 million.

This week marks the season debuts for two of golf biggest stars: top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and former No. 1 Jordan Spieth. Rory McIlroy is also in the field for his PGA Tour debut, and he made his first highlight-reel shot of the season in Round 1, an ace at Spyglass Hill.

Scheffler returns after a month away while recovering from a freak wine-glass injury to his hand that required surgery. He's also off to a solid start on the Monterey Peninsula.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. We'll update this Sunday afternoon after the final round.

2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Payouts

Win: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $795,000

6: $715,000

7: $665,000

8: $615,000

9: $575,000

10: $535,000

11: $495,000

12: $455,000

13: $415,000

14: $375,000

15: $352,000

16: $332,000

17: $312,000

18: $292,000

19: $272,000

20: $252,000

21: $232,000

22: $217,000

23: $202,000

24: $187,000

25: $172,000

26: $158,000

27: $150,000

28: $143,000

29: $137,000

30: $131,000

31: $125,000

32: $119,000

33: $114,000

34: $109,000

35: $104,000

36: $99,000

37: $94,000

38: $89,000

39: $84,000

40: $80,000

41: $76,000

42: $72,000

43: $68,000

44: $64,000

45: $60,000

46: $57,000

47: $54,000

48: $52,000

49: $50,000

50: $48,000

51: $47,000

52: $46,000

53: $45,000

54: $44,000

55: $43,000

56: $42,000

57: $41,000

58: $40,000

59: $39,500

60: $39,000

61: $38,500

62: $38,000

63: $37,500

64: $37,000

65: $36,500

66: $36,000

67: $35,500

68: $35,000

69: $34,750

70: $34,500

71: $34,250

72: $34,000

73: $33,750

74: $33,500

75: $33,250

76: $33,000

77: $32,750

78: $32,500

79: $32,250

80: $32,000

