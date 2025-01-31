2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour's second signature event of 2025 is at Pebble Beach (and Spyglass Hill) this week, where a field of 80 players is competing for a $20 million purse. The winner will bank $3.6 million.
This week marks the season debuts for two of golf biggest stars: top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and former No. 1 Jordan Spieth. Rory McIlroy is also in the field for his PGA Tour debut, and he made his first highlight-reel shot of the season in Round 1, an ace at Spyglass Hill.
Scheffler returns after a month away while recovering from a freak wine-glass injury to his hand that required surgery. He's also off to a solid start on the Monterey Peninsula.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. We'll update this Sunday afternoon after the final round.
2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Payouts
Win: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $795,000
6: $715,000
7: $665,000
8: $615,000
9: $575,000
10: $535,000
11: $495,000
12: $455,000
13: $415,000
14: $375,000
15: $352,000
16: $332,000
17: $312,000
18: $292,000
19: $272,000
20: $252,000
21: $232,000
22: $217,000
23: $202,000
24: $187,000
25: $172,000
26: $158,000
27: $150,000
28: $143,000
29: $137,000
30: $131,000
31: $125,000
32: $119,000
33: $114,000
34: $109,000
35: $104,000
36: $99,000
37: $94,000
38: $89,000
39: $84,000
40: $80,000
41: $76,000
42: $72,000
43: $68,000
44: $64,000
45: $60,000
46: $57,000
47: $54,000
48: $52,000
49: $50,000
50: $48,000
51: $47,000
52: $46,000
53: $45,000
54: $44,000
55: $43,000
56: $42,000
57: $41,000
58: $40,000
59: $39,500
60: $39,000
61: $38,500
62: $38,000
63: $37,500
64: $37,000
65: $36,500
66: $36,000
67: $35,500
68: $35,000
69: $34,750
70: $34,500
71: $34,250
72: $34,000
73: $33,750
74: $33,500
75: $33,250
76: $33,000
77: $32,750
78: $32,500
79: $32,250
80: $32,000