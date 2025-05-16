SI

2025 PGA Championship Day 1 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

The first day of the 2025 PGA Championship is in the books. Here are the numbers that mattered most.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter

Jhonattan Vegas rode a late birdie blitz to the Round 1 lead Thursday evening at Quail Hollow.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first round of the 107th PGA Championship is complete, with Jhonattan Vegas leading after a round of 7-under 64. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

45 – Players under par in Round 1.

72.757 – Field average score for Round 1 (Quail Hollow is a par-71).

5 – Birdies in his final six holes by Jhonattan Vegas to finish at 7-under 64 and swipe a two-shot lead while playing in one of the final groups of the day.

4 – PGA Tour titles Vegas has won, mostly recently the 2024 3M Open.

1 – Times that Vegas has held the outright lead at a major, through Thursday at Quail Hollow.

2 – Combined major titles for the top 19 players on the Day 1 leaderboard. Only Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley, both 3 under, have won majors.

67 – Score for European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, his lowest score in the U.S. since the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Zero – Bogeys by Donald, the only player in the field with a bogey-free round.

871st – Donald’s world ranking.

68 – Score by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

Zero – Club professionals under par.

73 – Score by Tyler Collet, the lowest among the 20 PGA pros in the field. He’s tied for 73rd.

6-6-6 – Scores by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at the par-4 16th. For McIlroy, it was his first double bogey at Quail Hollow since 2010. For Scheffler, it was his first double in the first round of a major.

1st, 2nd, 4th – Difficulty ranking for the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of Quail Hollow famous “Green Mile” finish.

75 – Score for club professional Michael Block, the darling of the 2023 PGA at Oak Hill, where he finished T15.


