2025 PGA Championship Day 1 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first round of the 107th PGA Championship is complete, with Jhonattan Vegas leading after a round of 7-under 64. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
45 – Players under par in Round 1.
72.757 – Field average score for Round 1 (Quail Hollow is a par-71).
5 – Birdies in his final six holes by Jhonattan Vegas to finish at 7-under 64 and swipe a two-shot lead while playing in one of the final groups of the day.
4 – PGA Tour titles Vegas has won, mostly recently the 2024 3M Open.
1 – Times that Vegas has held the outright lead at a major, through Thursday at Quail Hollow.
2 – Combined major titles for the top 19 players on the Day 1 leaderboard. Only Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley, both 3 under, have won majors.
67 – Score for European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, his lowest score in the U.S. since the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
Zero – Bogeys by Donald, the only player in the field with a bogey-free round.
871st – Donald’s world ranking.
68 – Score by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.
Zero – Club professionals under par.
73 – Score by Tyler Collet, the lowest among the 20 PGA pros in the field. He’s tied for 73rd.
6-6-6 – Scores by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at the par-4 16th. For McIlroy, it was his first double bogey at Quail Hollow since 2010. For Scheffler, it was his first double in the first round of a major.
1st, 2nd, 4th – Difficulty ranking for the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of Quail Hollow famous “Green Mile” finish.
75 – Score for club professional Michael Block, the darling of the 2023 PGA at Oak Hill, where he finished T15.