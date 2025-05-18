2025 PGA Championship Day 3 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The third round of the 107th PGA Championship is complete, with Scottie Scheffler leading after a round of 65 that has him in front by three shots. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
35 – Players under par after Round 3.
72.757 – Field average for Round 1 (Quail Hollow is a par-71).
72.419 – Field average for Round 2.
72.514 – Field average score for Round 3.
4th, 1st, 5th – Difficulty ranking for the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of Quail Hollow’s “Green Mile” finish. The three have ranked in the top five most difficult holes on the course in every round.
3 – Times Scottie Scheffler has led or co-led going to the final round in a major, the first two being at the 2022 and 2024 Masters. He won both.
2 - Shots required by Scheffler to complete the par-4 14th hole on Saturday. He drove the green and canned a short putt to take a lead he would further expand over the closing holes.
+3 – Bryson DeChambeau’s score on the Green Mile in Round 3, leaving him six shots off the lead.
-2 – Scheffler’s score on the Green Mile.
9 – Consecutive PGA Championships won by Americans.
34 of 35 – PGA winners within the top 5 going into the final round. Justin Thomas was T7 at Southern Hills in 2022.
40 – Career major starts by Alex Noren.
T6 - Career-best major championship finish by Noren, at the 2017 British Open. Noren will play with Scheffler in Sunday’s final pairing.
T13 - Career-best major championship finish by Davis Riley, at the 2022 PGA Championship. Riley will play in the penultimate pairing on Sunday.
T30 - Career-best major championship finish by J.T. Poston, at the 2024 Masters. Poston will be paired with Riley on Sunday.
65 – Low score Saturday, by Scheffler.
79 – High score Saturday, by Byeong Hun An and Sergio Garcia.