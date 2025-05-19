2025 PGA Championship Day 4 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 107th PGA Championship is complete, with Scottie Scheffler winning at a score of 11-under-par 273 after a final-round 71. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
32 – Players under par.
72.757 – Field average for Round 1 (Quail Hollow is a par-71).
72.419 – Field average for Round 2.
72.514 – Field average for Round 3.
72.505 – Field average for Round 4.
1983 – Year in which Seve Ballesteros became the last player to win his first three majors by three or more shots before Scheffler joined him this week.
5 – Margin of victory for Scheffler
8 – Margin of victory for Scheffler last week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
3rd, 2nd, 1st – Difficulty ranking for the week of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of Quail Hollow’s “Green Mile” finish.
+1 – Scheffler’s score for the week on the Green Mile.
-9 – Scheffler’s score for the week at the short par-4 14th and par-5 15th.
10 – Consecutive PGAs won by an American, the longest streak since 1980-89.
0 – Wins by Scottie Scheffler in his first 70 starts.
15 – Wins by Scottie Scheffler in his last 70 starts.
3 – Players to finish runner-up in PGAs in consecutive years: Bryson DeChambeau (2024, 2025), Dustin Johnson (2019, 2020), Jack Nicklaus (1964, 1965)
65 – Low score Sunday, by Harris English—his lowest score in a major. He soared from T36 to a tie for a second.
80 – High score Sunday, by Garrick Higgo.