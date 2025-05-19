SI

2025 PGA Championship Day 4 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

The 2025 PGA Championship is in the books and Scottie Scheffler is the champion. Here are the numbers that mattered most on the final day.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter

Scottie Scheffler is a three-time major champion after winning the PGA Championship.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 107th PGA Championship is complete, with Scottie Scheffler winning at a score of 11-under-par 273 after a final-round 71. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

32 – Players under par.

72.757 – Field average for Round 1 (Quail Hollow is a par-71).

72.419 – Field average for Round 2.

72.514 – Field average for Round 3.

72.505 – Field average for Round 4.

1983 – Year in which Seve Ballesteros became the last player to win his first three majors by three or more shots before Scheffler joined him this week.

5 – Margin of victory for Scheffler

8 – Margin of victory for Scheffler last week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

3rd, 2nd, 1st – Difficulty ranking for the week of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of Quail Hollow’s “Green Mile” finish.

+1 – Scheffler’s score for the week on the Green Mile.

-9 – Scheffler’s score for the week at the short par-4 14th and par-5 15th.

10 – Consecutive PGAs won by an American, the longest streak since 1980-89.

0 – Wins by Scottie Scheffler in his first 70 starts.

15 – Wins by Scottie Scheffler in his last 70 starts.

3 – Players to finish runner-up in PGAs in consecutive years: Bryson DeChambeau (2024, 2025), Dustin Johnson (2019, 2020), Jack Nicklaus (1964, 1965)

65 – Low score Sunday, by Harris English—his lowest score in a major. He soared from T36 to a tie for a second.

80 – High score Sunday, by Garrick Higgo.

