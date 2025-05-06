The 2025 PGA Championship Field Is Set and There Are Surprises
The official field for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow has been announced.
The field will include 29 Major Champions, 14 PGA Champions, 3 World Golf Hall of Famers and three Ryder Cup Captains.
Traditionally the PGA of America invites the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking who aren't already in the field.
Among the players in the field include some notable players who have appeared to receive exemptions into the event, including Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, David Puig, Tom McKibbin and Rickie Fowler.
Reed, currently 51st in the OWGR, is no big surprise because of his world ranking. The former Masters champion will, however, have to maintain or slightly improve his standing to be guaranteed a spot into the U.S. Open and British Open later this summer. Reed will need to be in the top 60 to qualify for the U.S. Open via the OWGR by either May 19 or June 9. Reed finished T2 at the 2017 PGA Championship, which was the last time Quail Hollow hosted the tournament.
Johnson was not otherwise exempt. The two-time major champion is currently 751st in the OWGR. He missed the cut at the Masters and has one top-five finish on LIV this season (T5 in Singapore). The 40-year-old is already in the field for both the U.S. Open and British Open.
Puig, 107th in the OWGR, is a young player with great potential. The former Arizona State Sun Devil plays primarily on LIV but also played Asian Tour and DP World Tour events to earn a spot at the majors.
McKibbin is another player outside the top 100 to receive an invite. The Northern Irishman, who honed his skills at Holywood Golf Club, the same club as Rory McIlroy, is considered one of the more promising young golfers in the world. McKibbin won a professional event in 2023 on the DP World Tour, the Porsche European Open in Germany. At 20, he became the youngest winner from Ireland since McIlroy.
Fowler, who finished T5 at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship, is currently ranked 125th in the OWGR. The fan-favorite has yet to produce a top-10 finish in 2025 and did not finish in the top 30 in any of the four major championships last season.
Overall, there are 15 LIV players in the field in addition to John Catlin, who is a LIV reserve player.