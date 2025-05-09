2025 PGA Championship: Here Are the Players Who Have Won at Quail Hollow
The 2025 PGA Championship will be staged at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event was also staged at Quail Hollow in 2017. It's unique that this major championship venue is typically a yearly PGA Tour stop for the Truist Championship (previously Wells Fargo). There are several players who have previously won at Quail Hollow in the 2025 PGA Championship field. Here they are:
Players in 2025 PGA Championship Who Have Won at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy: Won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024.
Quail Hollow is the site of McIlroy's first win on the PGA Tour, and he enters the PGA Championship red hot after completing the career grand slam at the Masters. With the pressure of winning at Augusta National now finally in the rearview, the Northern Irishman is arguably the man to beat at Quail Hollow.
Justin Thomas: Won the 2017 PGA Championship.
Thomas has won the PGA Championship twice (2017 and 2022) and is having a resurgent season in 2025. He won the signature RBC Heritage a few weeks ago and ranks 12th on the season in strokes-gained putting, which has been a weakness since his 2022 PGA Championship win at Southern Hills. In his four starts at Quail Hollow since 2017, Thomas has finished T21, T26, T14, T21.
Rickie Fowler: Won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012.
It's been a lackluster season thus far for Fowler. Since his win at Quail Hollow, the 36-year-old has three top-five finishes at the course (2016 Wells Fargo, 2017 PGA Championship and 2019 Wells Fargo Championship).
Jason Day: Won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018.
Day has played some great golf in big events this season. The former PGA Championship winner has finished T13 at Pebble Beach, T8 at Bay Hill and T8 at Augusta National. The concern is a neck injury he's been battling over the past month or so, which forced him to withdraw from the Truist Championship, the final tune-up before the PGA. The Australian finished T4 at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. If he's healthy, he can get in the mix at a golf course he loves.
Max Homa: Won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.
It's been a disastrous 2025 for Homa. The six-time PGA Tour winner has only finished in the top 25 one time this season and it was at the Masters, where he finished T12. Since his win at Quail Hollow in 2019, Homa has finished T8 in both 2023 and 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Wyndham Clark: Won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
After winning the U.S. Open in 2023 and a signature event at Pebble Beach in 2024, the strong run of form has come to a screeching halt for Clark in 2025. He has only one top-10 finish this season, at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Lucas Glover: Won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2011.
Since winning at Quail Hollow in 2011, Glover's course form has been underwhelming. In his last 11 trips to Quail Hollow, the 45-year-old has only finished inside the top 10 once. Glover finished T3 at the Players Championship but hasn't done much other than that in 2025.
Quail Hollow Presidents Cup Results
In addition to the Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow also hosted the 2022 Presidents Cup. Below are the players who competed in that event and their point totals for the week.
The U.S. won 17.5–12.5, with Spieth (5-0-0) and Homa (4-0-0) leading the U.S., and Munoz (2-0-1) and Bezuidenhout (1-0-1) as top International performers.
Player
Team
Total Points
Jordan Spieth
U.S.
5.0
Max Homa
U.S.
4.0
Justin Thomas
U.S.
4.0
Patrick Cantlay
U.S.
3.0
Tony Finau
U.S.
3.0
Si Woo Kim
International
3.0
Xander Schauffele
U.S.
3.0
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
International
2.5
Sam Burns
U.S.
2.0
Sungjae Im
International
2.0
Tom Kim
International
2.0
Hideki Matsuyama
International
2.0
Collin Morikawa
U.S.
2.0
Adam Scott
International
2.0
Scottie Scheffler
U.S.
2.0
Cameron Young
U.S.
1.0
Cameron Davis
International
1.0
Corey Conners
International
0.0
Taylor Pendrith
International
0.0