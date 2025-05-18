2025 PGA Championship Round 3 Winners and Losers: Scottie Scheffler Surges, Keegan Bradley Hangs in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Day 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship is in the books, with Scottie Scheffler in the lead by three at 11 under par heading to Sunday. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 PGA Championship Day 3 Winners
Scottie Scheffler: Green Mile, Green Schmile. The top-ranked player in the world separated himself from the field by kick-starting his homestretch with an eagle on the par-4 14th. He then played the next four holes in 3 under to open a three-shot lead with 18 holes to play. Is this tournament over? No … but there’s a chance at this time tomorrow we look back on those closing holes on Saturday and declare them to be where the tournament was won.
Jon Rahm: Welcome back, Rahmbo. LIV Golf has been good to the Spaniard with a couple wins and 2024 Player of the Year honors (plus, ya know, the money), but the golf world longed to see him contend in majors again. A Moving Day 67, his lowest score in a major since the 2023 British Open (and pre-LIV), has him in the hunt albeit five behind Scottie Scheffler.
Alex Noren: The Swede had been sidelined for months with a litany of injuries including his back, neck and groin, and his first start of the PGA Tour season wasn’t until last week at the Truist Championship (T51). So of course the 42-year-old birdies four of his last five holes Saturday, including a pair on the Green Mile, and will play in the final group with Scheffler.
Keegan Bradley: The U.S. Ryder Cup captain had a six-birdie 68 Saturday including one at 18, which isn’t exactly handing them out like candy this week. He’s not giving up the idea of playing his way onto the team and right now there’s only three Americans ahead of him on the leaderboard. To get a captain’s pick, shouldn’t you have to beat the captain at majors?
2025 PGA Championship Day 3 Losers
Sergio Garcia: The Ryder Cup’s winningest player badly wants on the 2025 European team but he’ll need to get captain Luke Donald’s attention via standout play at the majors, and a 75–68–79 effort at Quail isn’t it. He’s in last place and eight shots behind Donald, who’s having a surprisingly nice week.
Joaquin Niemann: LIV Golf’s best player this season continues to underwhelm at the majors, where he’s still chasing a first top-10 finish in his 23rd start. He finished T29 at the Masters and he’s T31 heading to Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau: He’s not out of it, but after spending most of the day looking like he’d be Scheffler’s chief Sunday antonigist he wobbled through the Green Mile in 3 over. He is six behind Scheffler and will need a huge round and some good luck to grab the Wanamaker.
Jhonny Vegas: He still has a puncher’s chance on Sunday, but after leading for 36 holes, his Saturday 73 was the highest score of anyone in the top 20.