Why This Weekend at the 2025 PGA Championship Could Be a Wild Ride
In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, the PGA Championship has returned to Quail Hollow, and Dan Evans and his crew break down what makes this major so fun to watch. From Rory McIlroy’s dominant history on the course to a stormy forecast that is affecting the field, they sets the stage for what should be a wild weekend.
Off the course, they dive into Paige Spiranac’s viral challenge to the Kelce brothers, Charlie Woods’s steady rise and the internet-breaking putting video that sparked a full-blown etiquette debate. Add in thoughts on Tiger, Daly, major picks—and more—and this episode captures a week where golf’s headlines are as unpredictable as its leaderboard.
