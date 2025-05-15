SI

Why This Weekend at the 2025 PGA Championship Could Be a Wild Ride

In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, Dan Evans and his crew set up a rain-soaked weekend at the PGA Championship.

Dan Evans

The new episode sets up the week ahead at the PGA Championship.
In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, the PGA Championship has returned to Quail Hollow, and Dan Evans and his crew break down what makes this major so fun to watch. From Rory McIlroy’s dominant history on the course to a stormy forecast that is affecting the field, they sets the stage for what should be a wild weekend.

Off the course, they dive into Paige Spiranac’s viral challenge to the Kelce brothers, Charlie Woods’s steady rise and the internet-breaking putting video that sparked a full-blown etiquette debate. Add in thoughts on Tiger, Daly, major picks—and more—and this episode captures a week where golf’s headlines are as unpredictable as its leaderboard.

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

