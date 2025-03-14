SI

2025 Players Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From TPC Sawgrass

The PGA Tour’s flagship event offers a $25 million purse with $4.5 million to the winner.

The PGA Tour's best return this week to TPC Sawgrass.
The cadence of big-time golf events begins this week with the Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s flagship event. You know what’s next: the Masters in April, PGA in May, U.S. Open in June and British Open in July. Just glorious.

But first things first, and that’s the Tour handing out $25 million including $4.5 million to the winner at TPC Sawgrass.

Might Rory McIlroy bag a second Players? The world No. 2 hit just four fairways in his opening round but still shot 67 and was stalking the lead on Friday.

Jordan Spieth saw positive signs in the opening round in his ongoing comeback from wrist surgery, but Max Homa and Viktor Hovland had disastrous openers that will make for a short week in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Of course at TPC Sawgrass most eyes will be on the famous par-3 17th, where no good story goes untold and two more ace tales were added Wednesday: one from a caddie and another from a pro who followed with a swim.

No matter who wins, this edition of the Players marks the end of an era: the last with a field of 144 players.

Check back here after the final round for full results and payouts.

Players Championship results, payouts

Win: $4.5 million

2: $2.725 million

3: $1.725 million

4: $1.225 million

5: $1.025 million

6: $906,250

7: $843,750

8: $781,250

9: $731,250

10: $681,250

11: $631,250

12: $581,250

13: $531,250

14: $481,250

15: $456,250

16: $431,250

17: $406,250

18: $381,250

19: $356,250

20: $331,250

21: $306,250

22: $281,250

23: $261,250

24: $241,250

25: $221,250

26: $201,250

27: $193,750

28: $186,250

29: $178,750

30: $171,250

31: $163,750

32: $156,250

33: $148,750

34: $142,500

35: $136,250

36: $130,000

37: $123,750

38: $118,750

39: $113,750

40: $108,750

41: $103,750

42: $98,750

43: $93,750

44: $88,750

45: $83,750

46: $78,750

47: $73,750

48: $69,750

49: $66,250

50: $64,250

51: $62,750

52: $61,250

53: $60,250

54: $59,250

55: $58,750

56: $58,250

57: $57,750

58: $57,250

59: $56,750

60: $56,250

61: $55,750

62: $55,250

63: $54,750

64: $54,250

65: $53,750

66: $53,250

67: $52,750

68: $52,250

69: $51,750

70: $51,250

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

