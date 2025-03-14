2025 Players Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From TPC Sawgrass
The cadence of big-time golf events begins this week with the Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s flagship event. You know what’s next: the Masters in April, PGA in May, U.S. Open in June and British Open in July. Just glorious.
But first things first, and that’s the Tour handing out $25 million including $4.5 million to the winner at TPC Sawgrass.
Might Rory McIlroy bag a second Players? The world No. 2 hit just four fairways in his opening round but still shot 67 and was stalking the lead on Friday.
Jordan Spieth saw positive signs in the opening round in his ongoing comeback from wrist surgery, but Max Homa and Viktor Hovland had disastrous openers that will make for a short week in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Of course at TPC Sawgrass most eyes will be on the famous par-3 17th, where no good story goes untold and two more ace tales were added Wednesday: one from a caddie and another from a pro who followed with a swim.
No matter who wins, this edition of the Players marks the end of an era: the last with a field of 144 players.
Check back here after the final round for full results and payouts.
Players Championship results, payouts
Win: $4.5 million
2: $2.725 million
3: $1.725 million
4: $1.225 million
5: $1.025 million
6: $906,250
7: $843,750
8: $781,250
9: $731,250
10: $681,250
11: $631,250
12: $581,250
13: $531,250
14: $481,250
15: $456,250
16: $431,250
17: $406,250
18: $381,250
19: $356,250
20: $331,250
21: $306,250
22: $281,250
23: $261,250
24: $241,250
25: $221,250
26: $201,250
27: $193,750
28: $186,250
29: $178,750
30: $171,250
31: $163,750
32: $156,250
33: $148,750
34: $142,500
35: $136,250
36: $130,000
37: $123,750
38: $118,750
39: $113,750
40: $108,750
41: $103,750
42: $98,750
43: $93,750
44: $88,750
45: $83,750
46: $78,750
47: $73,750
48: $69,750
49: $66,250
50: $64,250
51: $62,750
52: $61,250
53: $60,250
54: $59,250
55: $58,750
56: $58,250
57: $57,750
58: $57,250
59: $56,750
60: $56,250
61: $55,750
62: $55,250
63: $54,750
64: $54,250
65: $53,750
66: $53,250
67: $52,750
68: $52,250
69: $51,750
70: $51,250