2025 PNC Championship Full Field: A Family Affair to Close Out the Year
One more 2025 tournament will grace your screens this weekend—an enjoyable one if you appreciate golf’s family connections.
The PNC Championship is on tap for the 28th time, matching major champions with their loved ones in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The former Father/Son Challenge isn’t just about fathers and sons anymore, as mothers and daughters have become part of the annual event.
For example, this weekend Nelly Korda is playing with her father Petr Korda, a former pro tennis player, while Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is playing with her son Will McGee and Steve Stricker is playing with his daughter Izzi.
Notable in their absence is the team of Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, the runner-ups a year ago. Speaking earlier this month at his Hero World Challenge, Tiger said his recovery from yet another back surgery hasn’t been as swift as he would like and that consequently he was sitting out the PNC and he didn’t feel it was fair to his son.
A year ago, the Woodses were defeated by Bernhard Langer and his son Jason in a playoff. The Langers will chase a third consecutive title and fifth overall this weekend; Bernhard Langer also won with his son Stefan in 2004 and 2005. In other words, seven of the 27 events have been won by Langers.
A million-dollar purse is up for grabs with $200,000 to the winning team, and the event gets network coverage on NBC—pretty good for a Silly Season event.
2025 PNC Championship full field
Stewart Cink and Regan Cink (son)
Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann (stepson)
John Daly and John Daly II (son)
David Duval and Brady Duval (son)
Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)
Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington (son)
Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman (son)
Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)
Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)
Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)
Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)
Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)
Davis Love III and Dru Love (son)
Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)
Nick Price and Greg Price (son)
Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)
Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)
Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)
Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)
Gary Woodland and Dan Woodland (father)