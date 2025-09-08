2025 Procore Championship Full Field: 10 U.S. Ryder Cuppers Heading to California
The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall is beginning with an event whose field would be the envy of many regular-season tournaments.
U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Keegan Bradley targeted the Procore Championship as a good tune-up for his team, two weeks before the matches at Bethpage Black, and the players have responded en masse.
Ten of the team’s 12 players—Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young—are teeing it up this week at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, Calif. Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau (who would have liked to play but can’t) are not competing.
Most of the European Ryder Cup players are competing at the BMW PGA Championship in England before a Bethpage scouting trip, none are coming to Napa.
Outside the Ryder Cuppers, dozens of players are in this field starting an important stretch of golf. The seven fall events will set the top 100 in points and full-time exempt status for 2026, down from 125 as was the case for decades.
The top 50 in points—the field at last month’s BMW Championship—are set for next year and will not move on the list. Those players are also set for all the 2026 signature events.
Players at 51-60 on the final list after the fall are in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Tom Kim is in the field this week, looking to improve on his position (94th) in the standings.
Max Homa (111th in points) is also in the field and won the event in 2021 and 2022, when it was the Fortinet Championship.
The North course at Silverado Resort is a par-72 measuring 7,138 yards. The tournament has a $6 million purse with a $1,080,000 winners check, less money than Scottie Scheffler and other top players usually play for, but there’s a reason for this trip to wine country.
2025 Procore Championship full field
144 players
Adams, Matthew +
Albertson, Anders
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Byrd, Jonathan
+
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Fang, Ethan
+
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
+
Hardy, Nick
Hastings, Justin +
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Johnson, Tom
#
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Koivun, Jackson
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Piercy, Scott
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Watney, Nick
+
Watts, Tyler +
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Wiebe, Gunner +
Woodland, Gary
Xiong, Norman
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion