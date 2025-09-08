SI

2025 Procore Championship Full Field: 10 U.S. Ryder Cuppers Heading to California

The first event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall is serving as a tune-up for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, two weeks before the matches at Bethpage.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among 10 of 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members heading to wine country for a Bethpage tune-up.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among 10 of 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members heading to wine country for a Bethpage tune-up. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall is beginning with an event whose field would be the envy of many regular-season tournaments.

U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Keegan Bradley targeted the Procore Championship as a good tune-up for his team, two weeks before the matches at Bethpage Black, and the players have responded en masse.

Ten of the team’s 12 players—Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young—are teeing it up this week at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, Calif. Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau (who would have liked to play but can’t) are not competing.

Most of the European Ryder Cup players are competing at the BMW PGA Championship in England before a Bethpage scouting trip, none are coming to Napa.

Outside the Ryder Cuppers, dozens of players are in this field starting an important stretch of golf. The seven fall events will set the top 100 in points and full-time exempt status for 2026, down from 125 as was the case for decades. 

The top 50 in points—the field at last month’s BMW Championship—are set for next year and will not move on the list. Those players are also set for all the 2026 signature events.

Players at 51-60 on the final list after the fall are in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Tom Kim is in the field this week, looking to improve on his position (94th) in the standings. 

Max Homa (111th in points) is also in the field and won the event in 2021 and 2022, when it was the Fortinet Championship.

The North course at Silverado Resort is a par-72 measuring 7,138 yards. The tournament has a $6 million purse with a $1,080,000 winners check, less money than Scottie Scheffler and other top players usually play for, but there’s a reason for this trip to wine country.

2025 Procore Championship full field

144 players

Adams, Matthew +

Albertson, Anders

An, Byeong Hun

Andersen, Mason

Baddeley, Aaron

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan
+

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Fang, Ethan
+

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James
+

Hardy, Nick

Hastings, Justin +

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Johnson, Tom
#
Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Tom

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Piercy, Scott

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riedel, Matthew

Riley, Davis

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Valimaki, Sami

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Watney, Nick
+

Watts, Tyler +

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Wiebe, Gunner +

Woodland, Gary

Xiong, Norman

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion

