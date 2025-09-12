SI

2025 Procore Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Silverado

The Procore Championship is offering a $6 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Scottie Scheffler joined nine of his Ryder Cup teammates at this week's Procore Championship.
The PGA Tour kicked off its fall season this week at Silverado for the annual Procore Championship. It offered a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million to the winner.

This year's edition got a jolt of extra buzz thanks to 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team dropping in to play the event. It's all part of captain Keegan Bradley's plan to keep the team sharp for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, now just two weeks away, and also do a little extra team bonding.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlined the field, along with his Ryder Cup teammates. Patton Kizzire entered as the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Procore Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.

2025 Procore Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1.08 million

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,000

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,500

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,600

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,420

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,200

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

66: $12,780

67: $12,660

68: $12,540

69: $12,420

70: $12,300

71: $12,180

72: $12,060

73: $11,940

74: $11,820

75: $11,700

76: $11,580

77: $11,460

78: $11,340

79: $11,220

80: $11,100

