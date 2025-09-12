2025 Procore Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Silverado
The PGA Tour kicked off its fall season this week at Silverado for the annual Procore Championship. It offered a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million to the winner.
This year's edition got a jolt of extra buzz thanks to 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team dropping in to play the event. It's all part of captain Keegan Bradley's plan to keep the team sharp for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, now just two weeks away, and also do a little extra team bonding.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlined the field, along with his Ryder Cup teammates. Patton Kizzire entered as the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Procore Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening after play concludes.
2025 Procore Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1.08 million
2: $654,000
3: $414,000
4: $294,000
5: $246,000
6: $217,500
7: $202,500
8: $187,500
9: $175,500
10: $163,500
11: $151,500
12: $139,500
13: $127,500
14: $115,500
15: $109,500
16: $103,500
17: $97,500
18: $91,500
19: $85,500
20: $79,500
21: $73,500
22: $67,500
23: $62,700
24: $57,900
25: $53,100
26: $48,300
27: $46,500
28: $44,700
29: $42,900
30: $41,100
31: $39,300
32: $37,500
33: $35,700
34: $34,200
35: $32,700
36: $31,200
37: $29,700
38: $28,600
39: $27,300
40: $26,100
41: $24,900
42: $23,700
43: $22,500
44: $21,300
45: $20,100
46: $18,900
47: $17,700
48: $16,740
49: $15,900
50: $15,420
51: $15,060
52: $14,700
53: $14,460
54: $14,200
55: $14,100
56: $13,980
57: $13,860
58: $13,740
59: $13,620
60: $13,500
61: $13,380
62: $13,260
63: $13,140
64: $13,020
65: $12,900
66: $12,780
67: $12,660
68: $12,540
69: $12,420
70: $12,300
71: $12,180
72: $12,060
73: $11,940
74: $11,820
75: $11,700
76: $11,580
77: $11,460
78: $11,340
79: $11,220
80: $11,100