2025 RBC Canadian Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The 2025 Canadian Open is offering a $9.8 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

McIlroy is the top-ranked player in the field this week. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Canada this week. It's offering a $9.8 million purse, with the winner taking home $1.764 million.

Second-ranked Rory McIlroy headlined the field. He started his week by addressing his lack of media availability after word leaked that he had to replace a non-conforming driver ahead of last month's PGA Championship. McIlroy remained the heavy betting favorite entering the week. Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Justin Rose were among the other notable players in the field, and Robert MacIntyre returned as the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts from the 2025 Canadian Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Canadian Open Final Payouts

Win: $1.76 million

2: $1.0682 million

3: $676,200

4: $480,200

5: $401,800

6: $355,250

7: $330,750

8: $306,250

9: $286,650

10: $267,050

11: $247,450

12: $227,850

13: $208,250

14: $188,650

15: $178,850

16: $169,050

17: $159,250

18: $149,450

19: $139,650

20: $129,850

21: $120,050

22: $110,250

23: $102,410

24: $94,570

25: $86,730

26: $78,890

27: $75,950

28: $73,010

29: $70,070

30: $67,130

31: $64,190

32: $61,250

33: $58,310

34: $55,860

35: $53,410

36: $50,960

37: $48,510

38: $46,550

39: $44,590

40: $42,630

41: $40,670

42: $38,710

43: $36,750

44: $34,790

45: $32,830

46: $30,870

47: $28,910

48: $27,342

49: $25,970

50: $25,186

51: $24,598

52: $24,010

53: $23,618

54: $23,226

55: $23,030

56: $22,834

57: $22,638

58: $22,442

59: $22,246

60: $22,050

61: $21,854

62: $21,658

63: $21,462

64: $21,266

65: $21,070

66: $20,874

67: $20,678

68: $20,482

69: $20,286

70: $20,090

71: $19,894

72: $19,698

73: $19,502

74: $19,306

75: $19,110

76: $18,914

77: $18,718

78: $18,522

79: $18,326

80: $18,130

