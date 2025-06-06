2025 RBC Canadian Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Canada this week. It's offering a $9.8 million purse, with the winner taking home $1.764 million.
Second-ranked Rory McIlroy headlined the field. He started his week by addressing his lack of media availability after word leaked that he had to replace a non-conforming driver ahead of last month's PGA Championship. McIlroy remained the heavy betting favorite entering the week. Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Justin Rose were among the other notable players in the field, and Robert MacIntyre returned as the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts from the 2025 Canadian Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Canadian Open Final Payouts
Win: $1.76 million
2: $1.0682 million
3: $676,200
4: $480,200
5: $401,800
6: $355,250
7: $330,750
8: $306,250
9: $286,650
10: $267,050
11: $247,450
12: $227,850
13: $208,250
14: $188,650
15: $178,850
16: $169,050
17: $159,250
18: $149,450
19: $139,650
20: $129,850
21: $120,050
22: $110,250
23: $102,410
24: $94,570
25: $86,730
26: $78,890
27: $75,950
28: $73,010
29: $70,070
30: $67,130
31: $64,190
32: $61,250
33: $58,310
34: $55,860
35: $53,410
36: $50,960
37: $48,510
38: $46,550
39: $44,590
40: $42,630
41: $40,670
42: $38,710
43: $36,750
44: $34,790
45: $32,830
46: $30,870
47: $28,910
48: $27,342
49: $25,970
50: $25,186
51: $24,598
52: $24,010
53: $23,618
54: $23,226
55: $23,030
56: $22,834
57: $22,638
58: $22,442
59: $22,246
60: $22,050
61: $21,854
62: $21,658
63: $21,462
64: $21,266
65: $21,070
66: $20,874
67: $20,678
68: $20,482
69: $20,286
70: $20,090
71: $19,894
72: $19,698
73: $19,502
74: $19,306
75: $19,110
76: $18,914
77: $18,718
78: $18,522
79: $18,326
80: $18,130