2025 RBC Heritage Full Field: Relaxing After the Masters, but Without Rory McIlroy
This week is one of the great exhales in golf.
After the Masters, and the months of buildup preceding it, the PGA Tour takes its traditional chill-out week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.
Hilton Head Island is a laid-back spot where you might sleep in a little, take a long walk on the beach, grab a leisurely meal—and not spend every waking moment on your day job.
So even though the RBC Heritage is a signature event, with the requisite $4 million purse and boosted FedEx Cup points, the Tour’s best may not all be grinding away on the practice tee at Harbour Town Golf Links early this week. They’ll be taking a day or two to recharge.
Justin Rose, who fell short again in a Masters playoff but will be remembered fondly for his Sunday rally, is making the drive over to South Carolina, as are Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Jason Day and Corey Conners. All finished in the top 10 at the season’s first major.
The biggest absence in this field is Rory McIlroy, the newly minted green jacket winner and member of the career Grand Slam club, but don’t read anything into that. He was never on the tournament’s entry list. McIlroy has only played at Harbour Town three times in his career and instead he will defend his title next week at the team-event Zurich Classic with countryman Shane Lowry, a big boost for the New Orleans stop.
Scheffler is the defending champion at Harbour Town, having pulled off the rare Masters-RBC Heritage double last year when he seemingly couldn’t lose. Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth, the two champs before Scheffler, are also playing.
Harbour Town is one of great tactician’s courses on Tour, a 7,213 par-71 that cannot be tamed with a driver. Players have to maneuver around a classic lowcountry setting with overhanging limbs from oak, palm and palmetto trees, and tackle the Tour’s smallest greens. You’ll see more holeouts from off greens this week than any other, because the putting surfaces are so small.
The winner will get $3.6 million, 700 FedEx Cup points and a tartan jacket—perhaps the second most iconic jacket in golf.
2025 RBC Heritage full field
80 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie +
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
McCarthy, Denny
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan +
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vilips, Karl
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
+ - sponsor exemption