SI

2025 Rocket Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

This year's Rocket Classic is offering a $9.6 million purse. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Collin Morikawa is the highest ranked player in the field in Detroit.
Collin Morikawa is the highest ranked player in the field in Detroit. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour is in Detroit for the annual Rocket Classic, with $9.6 million in the total purse and $1.728 million to the winner.

The event follows the U.S. Open and the Travelers, but the field is surprisingly robust, with more than 45 of the world's top 100 players in the rankings. Collin Morikawa, at No. 5, and Keegan Bradley (7) are the top-ranked players in the Detroit field. Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau are among the other headliners. Morikawa and Cantlay were the top betting favorites entering the week. Cam Davis returned to defend his title from 2024.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Rocket Classic Final Payouts

Win: $1.728 million

2: $1.046 million

3: $662,400

4: $470,400

5: $393,600

6: $348,000

7: $300,000

8: $280,000

9: $261,600

10: $242,400

11: $223,200

12: $204,000

13: $184,800

14: $175,200

15: $165,600

16: $156,000

17: $146,400

18: $136,800

19: $136,800

20: $127,200

21: $117,600

22: $108,000

23: $100,320

24: $92,640

25: $84,960

26: $77,280

27: $74,400

28: $71,520

29: $68,640

30: $65,760

31: $62,880

32: $60,000

33: $57,120

34: $54,720

35: $52,320

36: $49,920

37: $47,520

38: $45,600

39: $43,680

40: $41,760

41: $39,840

42: $37,920

43: $36,000

44: $34,080

45: $32,160

46: $30,240

47: $28,320

48: $26,784

49: $25,440

50: $24,672

51: $24,096

52: $23,520

53: $23,136

54: $22,752

55: $22,560

56: $22,368

57: $22,176

58: $21,984

59: $21,792

60: $21,600

61: $21,408

62: $21,216

63: $21,024

64: $20,832

65: $20,640

66: $20,448

67: $20,256

68: $20,064

69: $19,872

70: $19,680

71: $19,488

72: $19,296

73: $19,104

74: $18,912

75: $18,720

76: $18,528

77: $18,336

78: $18,144

79: $17,952

80: $17,760

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf