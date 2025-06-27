2025 Rocket Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour is in Detroit for the annual Rocket Classic, with $9.6 million in the total purse and $1.728 million to the winner.
The event follows the U.S. Open and the Travelers, but the field is surprisingly robust, with more than 45 of the world's top 100 players in the rankings. Collin Morikawa, at No. 5, and Keegan Bradley (7) are the top-ranked players in the Detroit field. Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau are among the other headliners. Morikawa and Cantlay were the top betting favorites entering the week. Cam Davis returned to defend his title from 2024.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Rocket Classic Final Payouts
Win: $1.728 million
2: $1.046 million
3: $662,400
4: $470,400
5: $393,600
6: $348,000
7: $300,000
8: $280,000
9: $261,600
10: $242,400
11: $223,200
12: $204,000
13: $184,800
14: $175,200
15: $165,600
16: $156,000
17: $146,400
18: $136,800
19: $136,800
20: $127,200
21: $117,600
22: $108,000
23: $100,320
24: $92,640
25: $84,960
26: $77,280
27: $74,400
28: $71,520
29: $68,640
30: $65,760
31: $62,880
32: $60,000
33: $57,120
34: $54,720
35: $52,320
36: $49,920
37: $47,520
38: $45,600
39: $43,680
40: $41,760
41: $39,840
42: $37,920
43: $36,000
44: $34,080
45: $32,160
46: $30,240
47: $28,320
48: $26,784
49: $25,440
50: $24,672
51: $24,096
52: $23,520
53: $23,136
54: $22,752
55: $22,560
56: $22,368
57: $22,176
58: $21,984
59: $21,792
60: $21,600
61: $21,408
62: $21,216
63: $21,024
64: $20,832
65: $20,640
66: $20,448
67: $20,256
68: $20,064
69: $19,872
70: $19,680
71: $19,488
72: $19,296
73: $19,104
74: $18,912
75: $18,720
76: $18,528
77: $18,336
78: $18,144
79: $17,952
80: $17,760