2025 RSM Classic Full Field: Crucial Final PGA Tour Event of Year
The official end of the PGA Tour year is here.
One week before Thanksgiving, a field of 156 is gathering at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic, where the available feast includes far more than the $7 million purse.
Come Sunday evening, only the top 100 in FedEx Cup points will be fully exempt for next season. Adam Schenk moved into the top 100 with his first Tour win last week at Bermuda, which means one less spot available to many this week who are hoping for one final push to secure jobs.
Karl Vilips holds down the 100th spot in points, 12 points ahead of Matt Wallace at No. 102 (Max Homa, at No. 101, is exempt by virtue of previous wins) and 13 ahead of Beau Hossler. Isaiah Salinda and David Lipsky are next in points, and all five of those players are in the field this week. Anything can happen; look no further than Schenk being 134th in points before Bermuda.
A year ago, Maverick McNealy got his breakthrough maiden win at the RSM Classic. And the three winners before him also were first-time victors: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Svensson and Talor Gooch.
There’s also a little star power in the field, being that the event is in Sea Island, Ga., where many Tour players reside. Ryder Cupper Harris English is playing, as is British Open champion Brian Harman. Davis Love III is the unofficial host and playing on a sponsor exemption.
Two courses are used the first two rounds, allowing for the big field—and allowing plenty of players one last chance to obtain 2026 status.
RSM Classic full field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Berger, Daniel
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson
Cook, Austin
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Dufner, Jason
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Frittelli, Dylan +
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Howell, Mason +
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi
Keefer, Johnny +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Love III, Davis +
Lower, Justin
Martin, Ben
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Piercy, Scott
Polland, Ben
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Redman, Doc +
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sanders, Matt #
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Todd, Brendon
Valdes, Brendan +
Valimaki, Sami
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Westmoreland, Kyle +
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion