2025 Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Pairings: Scottie Scheffler Will Face Rory McIlroy
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — This Ryder Cup is all over but the shouting, and there’s been plenty of that from boorish fans at Bethpage Black.
There have been four sessions at the 45th Ryder Cup, and the U.S. has lost all of them. The fans on Saturday ratcheted up the invective on the European players, but they did not waver. The score is 11½ to 4½. And here’s some context for those numbers: the largest Sunday rally in Cup history is four points, a deficit erased by the 1999 U.S. team and the 2012 European team.
The current deficit is seven points, which likely makes Sunday’s matches ceremonial in nature, given that the U.S. team needs something that would be considered beyond a miracle.
But the show goes on. And Match 4 carries particular interest, as via luck of the draw Scottie Scheffler, 0–4 this week, will face Rory McIlroy.
Here are the pairings for the Sunday singles matches.
2025 Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Pairings
Match 1: Cameron Young vs. Justin Rose
Match 2: Justin Thomas vs. Tommy Fleetwood
Match 3: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Matt Fitzpatrick
Match 4: Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy
Match 5: Patrick Cantlay vs. Ludvig Åberg
Match 6: Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm
Match 7: J.J. Spaun vs. Sepp Straka
Match 8: Russell Henley vs. Shane Lowry
Match 9: Ben Griffin vs. Rasmus Hojgaard
Match 10: Collin Morikawa vs. Tyrrell Hatton
Match 11: Sam Burns vs. Robert MacIntyre
Match 12: Harris English vs. Viktor Hovland