2025 Sentry Final Payouts, Prize Money Winnings From Kapalua
A new season has begun on the PGA Tour, and while the setting at the Sentry remains pristine, laid-back and undisputedly Hawaiian, the stakes are high: a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
Once upon a time (like, two years ago) the Tour's Kapalua stop was limited to Tour-winners from the previous season, with lower stakes and a distinctly island vibe. But these days the Sentry is in the roation among the PGA Tour's signature events, which has elevated the payouts and opened the field to 60 competitiors.
Among the eligible players not in the field this week: Scottie Scheffler, who's out with a hand injury, and Rory McIlroy, who's opted to start his season later this month in the Middle East.
Chris Kirk is the defending champion. Xander Schauffele, at No. 2, is the top-ranked player in the field. Collin Morikawa (4), Ludvig Aberg (5), Hideki Matsuyama (6), Wyndham Clark (7) and Viktor Hovland (8) round out the top-10 players who are participating.
Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2025 Sentry. We'll update this on Sunday evening.
2025 Sentry Final Payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $975,000
5: $815,000
6: $735,000
7: $682,500
8: $630,000
9: $590,000
10: $550,000
11: $510,000
12: $470,000
13: $430,000
14: $390,000
15: $370,000
16: $350,0000
17: $330,000
18: $310,000
19: $290,000
20: $270,000
21: $252,000
22: $236,000
23: $220,000
24: $204,000
25: $188,000
26: $172,000
27: $163,000
28: $155,000
29: $148,000
30: $141,000
31: $134,000
32: $127,000
33: $120,000
34: $115,000
35: $110,000
36: $105,000
37: $100,000
38: $95,000
39: $91,000
40: $87,000
41: $83,000
42: $79,000
43: $75,000
44: $71,000
45: $67,000
46: $63,000
47: $61,000
48: $59,000
49: $57,000
50: $55,000
51: $54,000
52: $53,000
53: $52,000
54: $51,000
55: $50,000
56: $49,500
57: $49,000
58: $48,500
59: $48,000