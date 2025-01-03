SI

2025 Sentry Final Payouts, Prize Money Winnings From Kapalua

The first PGA Tour event of 2025 is also a $20 million signature event. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

The Plantation Course at Kapalua is once again the setting for the season-opening PGA Tour event.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua is once again the setting for the season-opening PGA Tour event.

A new season has begun on the PGA Tour, and while the setting at the Sentry remains pristine, laid-back and undisputedly Hawaiian, the stakes are high: a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

Once upon a time (like, two years ago) the Tour's Kapalua stop was limited to Tour-winners from the previous season, with lower stakes and a distinctly island vibe. But these days the Sentry is in the roation among the PGA Tour's signature events, which has elevated the payouts and opened the field to 60 competitiors.

Among the eligible players not in the field this week: Scottie Scheffler, who's out with a hand injury, and Rory McIlroy, who's opted to start his season later this month in the Middle East.

Chris Kirk is the defending champion. Xander Schauffele, at No. 2, is the top-ranked player in the field. Collin Morikawa (4), Ludvig Aberg (5), Hideki Matsuyama (6), Wyndham Clark (7) and Viktor Hovland (8) round out the top-10 players who are participating.

Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2025 Sentry. We'll update this on Sunday evening.

2025 Sentry Final Payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $975,000

5: $815,000

6: $735,000

7: $682,500

8: $630,000

9: $590,000

10: $550,000

11: $510,000

12: $470,000

13: $430,000

14: $390,000

15: $370,000

16: $350,0000

17: $330,000

18: $310,000

19: $290,000

20: $270,000

21: $252,000

22: $236,000

23: $220,000

24: $204,000

25: $188,000

26: $172,000

27: $163,000

28: $155,000

29: $148,000

30: $141,000

31: $134,000

32: $127,000

33: $120,000

34: $115,000

35: $110,000

36: $105,000

37: $100,000

38: $95,000

39: $91,000

40: $87,000

41: $83,000

42: $79,000

43: $75,000

44: $71,000

45: $67,000

46: $63,000

47: $61,000

48: $59,000

49: $57,000

50: $55,000

51: $54,000

52: $53,000

53: $52,000

54: $51,000

55: $50,000

56: $49,500

57: $49,000

58: $48,500

59: $48,000

